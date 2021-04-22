Nick Carter Says Baby No. 3 Has Arrived, But Notes There are 'Minor Complications'

Nick Carter and wife Lauren Kitt are sharing the news of their newest addition. On Thursday morning, the 41-year-old singer took to Twitter to share that his wife had given birth.

"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," Nick wrote with a prayer hands emoji.

The Backstreet Boys singer went on to share that the baby's birth didn't exactly go to plan.

"But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night," he shared.

A source tells ET that Nick and his family are still at the hospital. While it has been a hard time for everyone, the baby is expected to be fine, and the family looks forward to going home.

The pop star went on to thank his fans for their support, writing, "I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated."

On Wednesday, Nick shared a photo of himself in hospital scrubs and a mask, looking upset, writing, "Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby. 🙏🏻 #fatherhood #prayers."

Nick and Lauren are already parents to 5-year-old son Odin and 1-year-old daughter Saoirse.

The couple shared the news that they were expecting back in January by posting a video of the sonogram.

"Sometimes life blesses you with little surprises," Nick wrote at the time, adding, "#2021 #babynumber3 #fatherhood #happyhome."