Nick Cannon Says It's 'Safe to Bet' He's Having 3 Kids This Year: 'The Stork Is on the Way' (Exclusive)

Nick Cannon's set the over/under on three when it comes to how many kids he'll have by the end of the year.

While co-hosting ET with Nischelle Turner from Baha Mar Sanctuary in the Bahamas, the 41-year-old TV personality offered some more insight after appearing on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast and sharing that "the stork is on the way." Turner straight-up asked him how many babies will the stork drop off.

"That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now," quipped Cannon. Undeterred, Turner pushed again and brought up Bre Tiesi's pregnancy to mark Cannon's eight child.

"OK, I'm watching your math. What else you got?" asked Cannon rhetorically. Turner then brought up the mother of one of his set of twins, Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant but has yet to confirm who is the father. That being said, Turner wondered what are the odds if she placed the over/under at three. Cannon seemed comfortable with that number.

"You would be close," he said. "You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022."

Cannon has seven children with four women: 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey; Golden "Sagon," 5, and Powerful Queen, 1, with Brittany Bell; 1-year-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby; and Zen, who died in December at 5 months old, with Alyssa Scott.

The rapper-comedian -- who will give ET a first-look at his new music video for his single, "Eyes Closed," when his co-hosting duties continue from the Bahamas on Friday -- is currently expecting his eighth child, with Tiesi.

When ET spoke to the model last month, she revealed how she feels about Cannon's other children. She also inadvertently caused a bit of controversy when she said "we can all go through the assistant to make sure it's on the calendar if there's anything important" after being asked how often Cannon sees his kids.

A number of headlines made it seem as though the mothers of Cannon's children go through an assistant to get to him. One particular headline read, "Bre Tiesi Reveals Nick Cannon's Baby Mamas Schedule Time With Him Through An Assistant." Another headline read, "Bre Tiesi Said Nick Cannon's Assistant Heps Manage Time With His Children."

Cannon clarified Tiesi's comments, adamantly denying nobody has to speak to his assistant to get to him.

"My children have busier schedules than I do," Cannon explained. "They each have their sensory class at 9 a.m. and then they have, you know, ballet at 3 and baseball at 4, so they're the ones with the schedules."

"It's organization, 'cause, obviously, we all do have things going on throughout the day and with there being so many people involved, we got to make sure we are on the same page, 'cause I don't want to miss anything," Cannon continued. "I'm showing up at whatever, but I do have to make sure, 'Okay, such and such has a 9 a.m. I got to be at ballet at 3. I got to be at baseball at 4.' That's the schedule we were talking about, so no one has to call my assistant to get to me."

When asked how he's present for all of his children's lives and events, Cannon joked about having a time machine before striking a more serious tone.

"It's not as difficult as people think it would be, but I understand [their concern] because it is a very unorthodox scenario," Cannon explained. "I dedicate probably my entire day to my children. Luckily, we are in a world where I'm blessed with the opportunity. I get to spend more time with my children every single day because of my world and my business model."

"I wake up, I am taking kids to school, sensory class whereas everybody else probably has a 9-5 [job] and they got other things to do," he continued. "So the way my day is structured, I am my own boss, so I take my kids to the office with me, they're, as you see, going to the zoo in the middle of the week."