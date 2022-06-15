Nick Cannon Pays Tribute to 'Super Woman' Abby De La Rosa As They Celebrate Their Twins First Birthday

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa's twins are one! The 41-year-old TV personality celebrated with Zion, Zillion, and De La Rosa at the Happiest Place on Earth on Tuesday -- Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Cannon shared a sweet photo from the celebration on Instagram, which shows the doting parents and twin boys all wearing Mickey Mouse ears as they posed with the character. "Such a beautiful day today!! June 14th! A year ago today Zilly and Zion were born!! Today we celebrated at the happiest place on earth!" he wrote.

Cannon also shared a hilarious story from their family outing. "I was told on my 1st birthday I got so excited that I peed all over my birthday cake and I guess the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree because soon as Zion saw Mickey Mouse he just let loose all over me," he wrote. "It’s actually happening in this photo!! Piss everywhere! LOL😂"

While the day was all about the boys, Cannon didn't miss his opportunity to gush over De La Rosa for being a great mom.

"And @hiabbydelarosa you are Super Woman!!" he wrote. "I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother! It’s their birthday today but you’re the one that should be celebrated!!"

De La Rosa shared a similar message for Cannon alongside a photo on Instagram. "Most importantly I want to thank Nick! The world can say what they want but you go ABOVE AND BEYOND for us and for that we’re forever grateful for you," she wrote. "It’s not only my Birthing day but Yours too! We created magic @nickcannon and it shows ✨"

De La Rosa recently revealed that she is pregnant, though she did not disclose who the father is. "IM PREGNANT," she captioned a photo on Instagram earlier this month, sitting in front of giant balloon letters that spelled out BABY.

She later posed with Zion and Zillion in front of the balloons.

In addition to Zion and Zillion, Cannon is dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 5-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell. In June 2021, he welcomed son Zen with Alyssa Scott, but sadly the baby died in December at five months old after a battle with brain cancer.

While it's unclear if Cannon is the father of De La Rosa's new baby, he is currently expecting a baby with Bre Tiesi, and recently hinted that he may have multiple children this year.

Despite backlash from the public for having children with so many different women, Cannon defended himself in an interview with Men's Health.

"Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be," he said. "If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up."