Nick Cannon Dresses as Santa Claus For Christmas With His Children

Santa Claus came to town for Nick Cannon’s kids! The Wild 'n Out host put on a Santa suit and visited some of his children for the Christmas holiday. On Sunday, Bre Tiesi shared a series of videos on her Instagram Story featuring Cannon, dressed in the outfit, holding up their son Legendary -- who wears a little Santa hat and Christmas pajamas.

In another clip, Legendary poses in between his parents as they hold him by the Christmas tree.

In one final snap, Cannon is all smiles as he lifts his baby boy in the air while Tiesi takes the picture.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

The holiday -- and the Santa suit -- didn't stop there. Abby De La Rosa took to her Instagram Story to share a sweet holiday tradition Cannon has with their three children.

On her Instagram Story, the DJ shared a video of Cannon playing the piano during Christmas 2020.

Bre Tiesi/Instagram

"Ever since I was pregnant with the twins, I’ve always asked Nick to play the piano for me on such a special day."

In the next slide, De La Rosa shared a video from this year’s Christmas.

"Fast forward 3 years, and 3 kids later...he’s playing us the same song on the same beautiful little piano...except this time, he can’t get past the first few cords. Thank you, @nickcannon for always playing for us on this special day."

Abby De La Rosa/Instagram

In the video, Cannon plays "I Wish" by Carl Thomas as little hands join him on the keyboard.

Together, Cannon and De La Rosa are parents of twins, Zion and Zillion and daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin.

In a final slide, Cannon and De La Rosa sit at the piano as their children surround them.

Cannon kicked off the holiday season, earlier this month, as he joined Tiesi, De La Rosa and their respective children for Christmas-themed pictures.