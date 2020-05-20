Nia Vardalos Talks Reliving 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' on 'Screening Room With the Stars': Details (Exclusive)

Hollywood's biggest names are reliving their biggest movies on Screening Room With the Stars.

The new weekly series will feature a livestream of a Hollywood blockbuster on Facebook, hosted by talent from the film, CAA announced Wednesday. Screening Room With the Stars kicks off this Thursday with Sylvester Stallone and Rocky. Next week's will be My Big Fat Greek Wedding, with Nia Vardalos. Each Screening Room With the Stars movie will benefit organizations aiding the relief and recovery of communities impacted by COVID-19.

"I pursued a career in film, but couldn’t get a job. So, I wrote the screenplay My Big Fat Greek Wedding about my real-life, larger-than-life family. Impossibly, the film got made, I played the bride and got to kiss John Corbett, too. I am thrilled to tell the story of how all this happened," Vardalos exclusively tells ET.

"We lost my father in March and this screening is a wonderful way to remember him while entertaining families like ours who are sheltering in place," she adds. "I am honored to raise money for first responders serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Screening Room With the Stars will premiere on each film's official Facebook page every Thursday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. To catch this week's stream and engage with Stallone live, fans should go to MGM Studios' Facebook page.

Participants in each week's screening will have an opportunity to contribute directly to organizations like the World Health Organization, #FirstRespondersFirst, DonorsChoose and America's Food Fund using links in the livestream.



"We are grateful to the big-hearted clients and studios who have made these special experiences happen on Facebook," CAA President Richard Lovett said in a statement. "We hope audiences have a great time revisiting these classic movies in the company of the stars."