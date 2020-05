NFL Releases Schedule for 2020 Season

For months now, we have known who each NFL team will be playing in the 2020 season. But it's been an open question of when we would get a full 2020 NFL schedule as sports leagues around the world continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

Much like the league did with the draft in April, the NFL stuck to its plan of releasing a full 2020 schedule in early May, and the entire 256-game slate dropped on Thursday.

While contingency plans must be kept in mind should COVID-19 force a delayed start to the NFL season, we now know each team's full schedule if the league is able to start on time.

We've been tracking the rumors all day long, and we'll be dissecting the schedule from every angle on CBS Sports HQ and CBSSports.com. For now, you can check out the full week-by-week schedule below.



WEEK 1

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (Thu) 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC

Sunday, September 13, 2020

Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals 4:05p (ET) 4:05p CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, September 14, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants (Mon) 7:15p (ET) 7:15p ESPN

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos (Mon) 8:10p (MT) 10:10p ESPN



WEEK 2

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (Thu) 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NFLN

Sunday, September 20, 2020

New York Giants at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals 1:05p (MST) 4:05p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, September 21, 2020

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 3

Thursday, September 24, 2020

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars (Thu) 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NFLN

Sunday, September 27, 2020

Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Washington Redskins at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts 4:05p (ET) 4:05p CBS

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals 1:25p (MST) 4:25p FOX

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Denver Broncos 2:25p (MT) 4:25p FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, September 28, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 4

Thursday, October 01, 2020

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (Thu) 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NFLN

Sunday, October 04, 2020

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Redskins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, October 05, 2020

Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 5

Thursday, October 08, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears (Thu) 7:20p (CT) 8:20p FOX/NFLN/Amazon*

Sunday, October 11, 2020

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Redskins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns 4:25p (ET) 4:25p CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, October 12, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 6

Thursday, October 15, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (Thu) 8:20p (ET) 8:20p FOX/NFLN/Amazon*

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Washington Redskins at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos 2:05p (MT) 4:05p CBS

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25p (ET) 4:25p FOX

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, October 19, 2020

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 7

Thursday, October 22, 2020

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (Thu) 8:20p (ET) 8:20p FOX/NFLN/Amazon*

Sunday, October 25, 2020

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 1:05p (MST) 4:05p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 2:25p (MT) 4:25p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots 4:25p (ET) 4:25p CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, October 26, 2020

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 8

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (Thu) 8:20p (ET) 8:20p FOX/NFLN/Amazon*

Sunday, November 01, 2020

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC

Monday, November 02, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 9



Thursday, November 05, 2020

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (Thu) 5:20p (PT) 8:20p FOX/NFLN/Amazon*

Sunday, November 08, 2020

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

New York Giants at Washington Redskins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals 2:25p (MT) 4:25p CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC

Monday, November 09, 2020

New England Patriots at New York Jets (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 10

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (Thu) 7:20p (CT) 8:20p FOX/NFLN/Amazon*

Sunday, November 15, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Washington Redskins at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals 2:05p (MT) 4:05p CBS

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 4:05p (ET) 4:05p CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC

Monday, November 16, 2020

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (Mon) 7:15p (CT) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 11

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (Thu) 5:20p (PT) 8:20p FOX/NFLN/Amazon*

Sunday, November 22, 2020

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

New England Patriots at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 2:05p (MT) 4:05p CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 5:20p (PT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, November 23, 2020

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 12

Thursday, November 26, 2020

Houston Texans at Detroit Lions (Thanksgiving) 12:30p (ET) 12:30p CBS

Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 3:30p (CT) 4:30p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (Thanksgiving) 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC

Sunday, November 29, 2020

Las Vegas Raiders at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Carolina Panthers at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Arizona Cardinals at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New Orleans Saints at Denver Broncos 2:05p (MT) 4:05p FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25p (ET) 4:25p CBS

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, November 30, 2020

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 13

Thursday, December 03, 2020

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens (Thu) 8:20p (ET) 8:20p FOX/NFLN/Amazon*

Sunday, December 06, 2020

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Jets 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Washington Redskins at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 2:05p (MT) 4:05p FOX

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 1:05p (PT) 4:05p FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Green Bay Packers 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p CBS

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, December 07, 2020

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers (Mon) 5:15p (PT) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 14

Thursday, December 10, 2020

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams (Thu) 5:20p (PT) 8:20p FOX/NFLN/Amazon*

Sunday, December 13, 2020

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25p (ET) 4:25p FOX

Washington Redskins at San Francisco 49ers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills 8:20p (ET) 8:20p NBC

Monday, December 14, 2020

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 15

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders (Thu) 5:20p (PT) 8:20p FOX/NFLN/Amazon*

Saturday, December 19, 2020

TBD TBD 4:30p NFLN

TBD TBD 8:15p NFLN

Saturday, December 19/Sunday, December 20, 2020 – Date/Time/Network TBD

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos TBD TBD TBD

Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers TBD TBD TBD

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD TBD

New York Jets at Los Angeles Rams TBD TBD TBD

Detroit Lions at Tennessee Titans TBD TBD TBD

Sunday, December 20, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Redskins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals 2:05p (MT) 4:05p FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints 3:25p (CT) 4:25p CBS

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, December 21, 2020

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 16

Friday, December 25, 2020

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (Fri) 3:30p (CT) 4:30p FOX/NFLN/Amazon*

Saturday, December 26, 2020

TBD TBD 4:30p NFLN

TBD TBD 8:15p NFLN

Saturday, December 26/Sunday, December 27, 2020 – Date/Time/Network TBD

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals TBD TBD TBD

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions TBD TBD TBD

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD TBD

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD TBD

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets TBD TBD TBD

Sunday, December 27, 2020

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 1:05p (PT) 4:05p CBS

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 3:25p (CT) 4:25p FOX

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers 7:20p (CT) 8:20p NBC

Monday, December 28, 2020

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Mon) 8:15p (ET) 8:15p ESPN



WEEK 17

Sunday, January 03, 2021

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 12:00p (CT) 1:00p FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 12:00 (CT) 1:00p CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 12:00p (CT) 1:00p CBS

New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00p (ET) 1:00p CBS

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00p (ET) 1:00p FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 2:25p (MT) 4:25p CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 1:25p (PT) 4:25p FOX



* NFL Network and Amazon simulcast subject to change