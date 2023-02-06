Newly Single Tom Brady Posts Thirst Trap Selfie in His Underwear: 'Did I Do It Right?'

Tom Brady is making good on a bet by stripping down. On Monday, the 45-year-old former NFL star took to Twitter to share a shot of himself in his underwear.

In the pic, Brady, wearing only brown boxers, sits on an unmade bed to take a mirror selfie. The photo fulfilled a bet Brady made with his clothing line. Last year, the one-time quarterback promised to recreate some underwear models' pics if his tweet got 40,000 likes.

"Did I do it right?" Brady questioned, tagging his NFL buddies Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski to weigh in on his thirst trap shot.

The underwear pic came more than three months after Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce following 13 years of marriage. At the time, speculation swirled that Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL played a role in the couple's demise.

"Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football," a source told ET of the pair's children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady is also dad to Jack, 15, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

As for what's next for Brady professionally, last May, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch revealed during the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings call that Brady would be the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports after his retirement.

Brady will "not only call our biggest NFL games" alongside new lead NFL play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, but "he will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives," Murdoch said.

After Brady retired "for good" earlier this month, he told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd why he doesn't plan to start his broadcasting until the fall of 2024.

"[I'm going] to take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do," Brady said. "... [I'll be] thinking about the opportunity and make sure I don't rush into anything... Even in the future I want to be great at what I do and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on that can support me in that growth too."

"It's going to be a great opportunity for me to really take some time to really certainly become [great] at my Fox broadcasting job, which I'm really looking forward to, but also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy," he added.

.@TomBrady tells @ColinCowherd on @FS1 that he will start his broadcast career with FOX in the Fall of 2024. pic.twitter.com/rckDnIVeQO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 6, 2023

Brady's latest quotes line up with what a source told ET after his second retirement announcement. The source said Brady was not going to rush back into work or dating in the wake of his retirement. Instead, he planned to enjoy time with his family in Miami.