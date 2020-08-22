New 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer Finally Reveals Kristen Wiig's Cheetah Transformation

To quote a certain TV series' theme song: "Wonder Woman, all the world's waiting for you and the wonders you can do." As anticipation for Wonder Woman 1984 hits a fever pitch -- following multiple release delays -- director Patty Jenkins and her cast dropped by Saturday's DC FanDome to keep fans sufficiently hyped.

"I really think the movie is so great on the big screen," Jenkins said of postponing the release to ensure a theatrical release. "But I can't wait for the movie to come out soon."

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal were on hand to further tease the sequel -- which will see Gadot's Diana Prince and Pine's Steve Trevor (somehow) reunite in the '80s and take on Pedro Pascal's villainous Maxwell Lord -- and drop a new sneak peek that finally reveals Wiig's transformation from archaeologist Dr. Barbara Ann Minerva into The Cheetah. Viva la digital fur technology!

In addition to the trailer drop (watch above), the WW84 panel included a surprise appearance by the original woman of wonder, Lynda Carter.

"The reason we're all here!" Jenkins exclaimed. "We think about you every day and we talk about you all the time, so this would not be a Wonder Woman panel [without you]."

"When my daughter saw Gal as Wonder Woman," Carter shared, "she said, 'Mom, I finally get it. I finally understand why everyone idolizes you. I finally get what Wonder Woman means to everyone.' That's my daughter. That's my flesh and blood, so thank you, Gal. Thank you, Patty."

Wonder Woman 1984 soars into theaters on October 2, 2020.