New Music Releases September 16: BLACKPINK, Marcus Mumford, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

K-pop superstars BLACKPINK followed up their historic VMAs performance with their highly anticipated second studio album, BORN PINK, Marcus Mumford shared his debut solo album, (self-titled), Kelsea Ballerini released a new track for her ride-or-dies, titled "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)," and Jack Harlow joined EST Gee on his new single, "Backstage Passes."

Plus, new music from Rina Sawayama, Charlie Puth, Becky G, Bazzi, Noah Kahan, THE DRIVER ERA and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

BORN PINK - BLACKPINK

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Backstage Passes" - EST Gee feat. Jack Harlow

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Hold the Girl - Rina Sawayama

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Don’t Think That I Like Her" - Charlie Puth

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)" - Kelsea Ballerini

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Danielle (smile on my face)" - Fred again..

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"AMANTES" - Becky G feat. Daviles de Novelda

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I Just Want a Lover" - Noah Cyrus

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

(self-titled) - Marcus Mumford

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Infinite Dream - Bazzi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Northern Attitude" - Noah Kahan

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Summer Mixtape - THE DRIVER ERA

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

The Trouble With Fever - Michelle Branch

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"I’m So Happy" - Jeremy Zucker feat. BENEE

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Never Change" - Symba feat. Roddy Ricch

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

DECIDE - Djo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

HDTV - Tai Verdes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"granola bars" - gnash & Annika Wells

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

YESSIE - Jessie Reyez

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Take It Slow (Acoustic)" - Conner Smith feat. Ryan Hurd

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

god’s work - LeAnn Rimes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

It Was Fun While It Lasted - Sueco

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bad To Me" - Wizkid

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"NAILS" - Noga Erez feat. Missy Elliott

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"See You In Hell" - Chymes

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Talkin" - Alex Vaughn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Ain't Missin' You" - Dylan Schneider

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Kinda Over It" - Young Culture

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

What A Weird Dream - Justice Carradine

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Brave Girl" - Callista Clark

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Romeo" - Jordana Bryant

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Persuaded" - Taryn Papa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Hell Paso - Koe Wetzel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Caroline Kid - Caroline Kid

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify