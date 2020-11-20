New Music Releases November 20: Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, BTS, Megan Thee Stallion and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Shawn Mendes dropped the latest single off his upcoming album, Wonder -- a collab with Justin Bieber about the "Monster" of finding fame at a young age, Miley Cyrus teamed with up with Dua Lipa to send a bloody message to their exes in the "Prisoner" music video, and Chris Young and Kane Brown sent some shout-outs back home with the feel-good "Famous Friends."

Plus, continuing her Hot Girl 2020, Megan Thee Stallion dropped her debut studio album, Good News, BTS released their latest Korean album, BE, and Neil Diamond shared a collection of Classic Diamonds recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Monster" - Shawn Mendes & Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber have plenty in common. Both are Canadian pop stars who were discovered online at a young age and rocketed to worldwide heartthrob status. (One of Mendes' first popular Vines was actually a cover of Bieber's "As Long As You Love Me.") Both have also been candid in recent years about their struggles with mental health and the pressures of stardom.

On the latest single off of Mendes' upcoming album, Wonder, the pair gets candid about the heavy weight of early fame and the pressure of expectations. "What if I, what if I trip / And what if I, what if I fall / Am I the monster? / Just let me know," they sing on the emotional chorus.

Stream "Monster" now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Good News - Megan Thee Stallion

After massive hits like "Savage," "Hot Girl Summer" and "WAP," rising rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion officially released her first studio album on Friday. "If you know me, and you kept up with the things I said, I was always super scared to drop a project titled an 'album,' because that's such a commitment," the rapper admitted to ET last week of the project, which features collabs with SZA, City Girls, DaBaby and more -- as well as a fiery Tory Lanez diss track.

"For me to actually get committed and call something an album, I feel very mature. I feel like we have a lot of growth that happened over the past year. I titled it Good News, because yes, we've been having an extremely crazy year and it felt like we were given bad news back to back. I felt Megan Thee Stallion needed to drop some good news."

Stream Good News now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Prisoner" - Miley Cyrus feat. Dua Lipa

Miley recruited Dua for the next single off her glam rock-inspired upcoming album, Plastic Hearts, and the two certainly leaned into the grimy '80s rock star life in the "Prisoner" video, which features them writhing around, covered in fake blood and cherries, as they sing about an unforgettable ex.

"In Loving Memory of All My Exes. Eat Sh**," reads the end title card.

Stream "Prisoner" now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"It's About Time" - Russell Dickerson feat. Florida Georgia Line

Dickerson dropped the latest single off his upcoming sophomore album, Southern Symphony, on Friday, collaborating with Florida Georgia Line on a fun-filled party anthem, dedicated to kicking back with a cold one.

"We knew we had to be on this song the second RD reached out and we heard it," Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard said. "Not only is he one of our best friends, but we’re huge fans of his music and him as a person. It was only a matter of time until we found the right song to do together and that time has come. Thanks RD!"

Stream "It's About Time" now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

BE - BTS

The prolific K-pop superstars dropped their third album of 2020 on Friday, which features their English language mega-hit, "Dynamite," new single, "Life Goes On," and more.

BTS spoke with ET back in August about how the pandemic inspired their new music in an unexpected way. "You know, 2020 has been truly a rough year for many and there were many surprise and changes," RM said. "To be honest, we thought we needed a breakthrough from that, so we focused on what we can do the best and that was music and performance."

Stream BE now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Famous Friends" - Chris Young & Kane Brown

The country music stars pay tribute to their pals back home in their new single, which celebrates their "friends in high places, on these small town roads," including local football stars, sheriffs, teachers and more.

"You might not know 'em here / in this big city we're in," Young and Brown sing on the chorus, calling out their respective home counties. "But when I go back home / I got some famous friends."

Stream "Famous Friends" now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Classic Diamonds - Neil Diamond with the London Symphony Orchestra

Looking for something a little more classic? Neil Diamond has you covered, with a new collection of some of his biggest hits, including "Sweet Caroline," "Song Sung Blue," "America" and more.

The 14-song collection, Classic Diamonds, features new vocals from Diamond on each of the tracks, paired with new arrangements by The London Symphony Orchestra, and was recorded in Los Angeles and at the world famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

Stream Classic Diamonds now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify