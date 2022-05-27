New Music Releases May 27: Kelly Clarkson, Calvin Harris, Tate McRae & More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Calvin Harris helped kick off our summer songs playlist with his latest, "Potion," featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Ed Sheeran released the expanded "Tour Edition" of his latest album, =. And Kelly Clarkson shared a cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," announcing an upcoming six-song EP with some of her favorite "Kellyoke" tracks from her daytime talk show.
"Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode," Clarkson said of the album, out June 9, in a press release. "Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!"
Also this week, new music from Tate McRae, Chance the Rapper, MUNA, a collab between Wynonna Judd and Waxachatchee, and much more.
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Potion" - Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug
"Happier Than Ever" - Kelly Clarkson
= (Tour Edition) - Ed Sheeran
i used to think i could fly - Tate McRae
"A Bar About A Bar" - Chance the Rapper
"Other Side" - Wynonna & Waxahatchee
"I Just Called" - NEIKED, Anne-Marie & Latto
"Goodbye" - Mimi Webb
"The One" - M.I.A.
"DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY" - easy life feat. Kevin Abstract
"Lovesong" - beabadoobee
"Salt" - Sueco
"Home By Now" - MUNA
"Sad Anymore" - Tom Odell
i hope u see this (deluxe) - thuy
"The Sleeper" - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
closer to closure - Lexi Jayde
"Assassin" - Beauty School Dropout
"Man Made" - Matt Stell
The Story - KANGDANIEL
"Dry Spell" - JORDY
"Dale Promo" - Noa Kirel & Metro the Savage
"NAILS" - Noga Erez
My Friend Mica - Boyish
"Sensitive" - Alex Porat
"Vibin" - Ylona Garcia
"Archie" - Sorcha Richardson
"I'm Afraid I'll Go to Heaven" - Moon Walker
"Beers In It" - Johnny Dailey
"Easy Way Out" - Yen Strange
"Wild Ride" - Brandon Stansell
"Set in Stone" - Katy Guillen & The Drive
