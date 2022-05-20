New Music Releases May 20: Harry Styles, Hayley Kiyoko, Conan Gray, Paris Jackson and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Harry Styles kicked off his new era with his third solo studio album, Harry's House, led by the smash single "As It Was." The singer celebrated his new album with a series of Harry's House pop-up shops around the world -- with locations in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, London, Los Angeles, New York City, Paris, and Toronto. The shops give fans a chance to experience and celebrate Harry’s House live with special activations and exclusive merchandise designs only available at these locations. Check out the website for locations, dates and times.

Harry's House NYC

Harry's House NYC

Harry's House NYC

Also this week, Hayley Kiyoko channeled a queer Bachelorette in the music video for her new track, "for the girls," Madonna and Sickick released their TikTok-viral remix "Frozen on Fire," and Diana Ross and Tame Impala teamed up for a groovy new track on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack!

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard dropped his first solo single, "5 foot 9," Dimelo Flow invited a who's who of hot Latino artists on his new track, "Crazy," and She & Him returned with "Darlin'," the first track off their upcoming Brian Wilson tribute album.

Plus, new music from Rina Sawayama, Paris Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Conan Gray and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

