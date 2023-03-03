New Music Releases March 3: 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Nicki Minaj, J-Hope and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Nicki Minaj made her triumphant return to the throne, dropping the new single "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." BTS' J-Hope dropped a solo single, "On the Street." And Miley Cyrus previewed the Disney+ Backyard Sessions of her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation, by releasing a demo version of her hit single, "Flowers."

It was also a big week for actor-singer crossovers, with the release of the Daisy Jones & The Six on Prime Video, as well as their album, Aurora -- which made them the first fictional band to hit No. 1 on the US iTunes Album charts. Plus, Daisy Jones star Suki Waterhouse andOuter Banks' Charles Esten both released their own new solo tracks.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

"Red Ruby Da Sleeze" – Nicki Minaj

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"On the Street" – J-Hope

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Flowers (Demo)" – Miley Cyrus

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Aurora – Daisy Jones & The Six

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"No Bad Days" – Macklemore

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

One Thing at a Time – Morgan Wallen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"One Good Move" – Charles Esten

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Don’t Text Don’t Call" – Wiz Khalifa feat. Snoop Dogg

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Miss You" – Jimmie Allen

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hungry Heart" -- Steve Aoki & Galantis feat Hayley Kiyoko

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Here We Go Again" – Oliver Tree & David Guetta

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"To Love" – Suki Waterhouse

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Runnin" – Ingrid Andress feat. JP Saxe

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Cinderella Snapped" – Jax

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dummy" - Portugal. The Man

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Eulogy" – grandson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Since I Have A Lover" – 6LACK

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"El Merengue" – Marshmello & Manuel Turizo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Told You So" – Loren Gray

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

There and Back Again (Reimagined) – Eric Nam

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Lost Its Allure" – Sam Williams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Firetruck" – SG5

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Forward – Jordan Ward

\Stream it now: Apple / Spotify