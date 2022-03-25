New Music Releases March 25: Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, Maren Morris, Machine Gun Kelly, Sofia Carson and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Ed Sheeran and J Balvin teamed up for a two-pack of bilingual singles, "Sigue" and "Forever My Love." Summer Walker had Cardi B hop on the extended version of her Still Over It SZA collab, "No Love." And John Legend joined Sebastián Yatra on a new version of his song, "Tacones Rojos."
There were also of plenty of exciting new album releases this week, from Machine Gun Kelly'smainstream sellout, to Maren Morris'Humble Quest, to Latto's 777, to Sofia Carson's self-titled release.
Plus, new tracks from Chance the Rapper, Tate McRae, FINNEAS, mxmtoon, Tai Verdes and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Sigue" / "Forever My Love" - Ed Sheeran & J Balvin
"No Love [Extended Version]" - Summer Walker feat. SZA & Cardi B
Humble Quest - Maren Morris
"Child of God" - Chance the Rapper
"chaotic" - Tate McRae
mainstream sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
777 - Latto
"Naked" - FINNEAS
"Mojando Asientos" - Maluma feat. Feid
I Know NIGO! - Nigo
LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee
"Tacones Rojos" - Sebastián Yatra feat. John Legend
"Good Morning Gorgeous (Remix)" - Mary J. Blige feat. H.E.R.
Changeup - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
"In My Head" - 24kGoldn feat. Travis Barker
"Talk" - beabadoobee
"Highway Boys" - Zach Bryan
My Chains Are Gone - Reba McEntire
"Tiebreaker" - The Head and the Heart
Tell Me That It's Over - Wallows
"No Hotel" - Lykke Li
"Rolex on a Redneck" - Brantley Gilbert & Jason Aldean
"sad disco" - mxmtoon
Sofia Carson - Sofia Carson
"3 Outfits" - Tai Verdes
Are You Happy Now? - Jensen McRae
"Last Call" - Jamie Miller
"Shotgun" - Soccer Mommy
"lonely" - Mark Tuan
"To The Moon (Gunna Remix)" - Jnr Choi feat. Gunna
"Refugio" - Evaluna Montaner
"evergone" - Christina Perri
Fever Dream - Cannons
"Up There Down Here" - Jake Owen
"Better Version" - Sabrina Claudio
"I Still Love You" - BANKS
"The Sulking Poet" - Blossoms
"Can’t Stop This Party" - Seori
"21" - Jack West
52 | ATL x BNA - Kristian Bush
"Into Someone" - Hodgy
40 East - Erin Kinsey
"Tell Me Twice" - Chayce Beckham
"Out to Pasture" / "Misery" - Good Morning
"Planes Don't Fly" - Will Jay
"Everyone's an Outlaw" - Bryan Martin
"Easy Target" - Jamie Drake
"Bob Holiday" - Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
"Mine" - David Morris
"Extra Agenda" - Claudia Valentina
"Dance Alone" - Jake Banfield
"One Heart" - Twinnie
Crisis Actor - Sandman Sleeps
"Help Me Out" - Layke
Tides - Ashley Myles
