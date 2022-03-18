New Music Releases March 18: Normani, Carrie Underwood, Arcade Fire, Stray Kids and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Normani returned with a stripped-down, heartfelt breakup single, "Fair," Carrie Underwood shared her haunting new track, "Ghost Story," and Arcade Fire shared "The Lightning I, II," a two-part introduction to their upcoming album, WE.
If you need a little pick-me-up after all that emotion, thankfully Charli XCX, ROSALÍA and K-pop faves Stray Kids all dropped their new albums today. Additionally, Nicki Minaj joined Coi Leray on her new track, "Blick Blick," and BoyWithUke teamed up with blackbear to assure you that "IDGAF."
Plus, new music from Muse, MUNA, Jake Scott, King Princess and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Fair" - Normani
"Ghost Story" - Carrie Underwood
"The Lightning I, II" - Arcade Fire
CRASH - Charli XCX
MOTOMAMI - ROSALÍA
"Blick Blick" - Coi Leray feat. Nicki Minaj
ODDINARY - Stray Kids
"Anything But Me" - MUNA
"So Unimportant" - Ethan Gruska & Bon Iver
"Compliance" - Muse
"What Would You Do?" - Joel Corry, David Guetta & Bryson Tiller
"Eyes Don’t Lie" - Tones And I
"IDGAF" - BoyWithUke & blackbear
"WTF" - Sasha Alex Sloan
"Texas Girl" - Jake Scott
a study of the human experience volume one - GAYLE
"Dance Around It" - Lucius feat. Brandi Carlile & Sheryl Crow
"Nadie" - Miky Woodz, Jay Wheeler & Nio Garcia
"u dont kno me" - Yot Club
"Heavy" - Nigo feat. Lil Uzi Vert
"For My Friends" - King Princess
"Electrify My Love" - Mondo Cozmo
"SOLD OUT" - HARDY
"Desmond’s Song" - Johnnyswim feat. Tobe Nwigwe
"Lights On (F.A.M.E.)" - Anderson East
"I Don't Wanna Go to Heaven" - Nate Smith & Tenille Townes
"Fool Me Once" - Tiana Major9
"Modern Art" - Annika Wells
"Iced Tea" - Joyce Wrice & KAYTRANADA
"VOYAGER" - Kihyun
"Beautiful Things" - Brynn Elliott
College Town - Dylan Schneider
"One of These Days" - Sophia Scott
"Shine" - Elaine
Satellite - Geneviève Racette
"If You Need Me Don't" - Meghan Linsey
"Tippy Toes" - XG
RELATED CONTENT: