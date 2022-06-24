New Music Releases June 24: Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Luke Combs and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Beyoncé shocked the internet once again by suprise-dropping a new era -- her first solo album in six years! -- leading with our new summer single, "BREAK MY SOUL," a bounce-flavored track featuring Big Freedia herself! Taylor Swift shared her haunting latest single, "Caroline," from the upcoming film Where the Crawdads Sing.
Charlie Puth teamed up with BTS' Jung Kook on a new, single, "Left and Right," and Stranger Things star Joe Keery's band, DJO, released their newest track, "Change."
In this week's new album releases, Luke Combs released his latest, Growin' Up, while fellow country star Jimmie Allen shared his third studio album, Tulip Drive. Viral sensation Conan Gray released his sophomore studio album, Superache, and MUNA dropped their self-titled effort featuring their hit Phoebe Bridgers collab, "Silk Chiffon."
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé
"Carolina" - Taylor Swift
"Late to Da Party" - Lil Nas X feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Growin' Up - Luke Combs
"Left and Right" - Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook
Superache - Conan Gray
"Breakfast" - Dove Cameron
Tulip Drive - Jimmie Allen
"True Romance" - Tove Lo
"Out in the Middle" - Zac Brown Band feat. Blake Shelton
"Jenny I'm Sorry" - Masked Wolf feat. Alex Gaskarth
"Songbird" - Rita Wilson feat Josh Groban
"Deep in the Woods" - Hayley Kiyoko
"Bad for Me" - Meghan Trainor feat. Teddy Swims
MUNA - MUNA
"Ready to Go" - Noah Cyrus
"The Drop" - Dimitri Vegas, David Guetta, Nicole Scherzinger & Azteck
"Angry Woman" - Ashe
"Your Reality" - Sylvan Esso
"Life’s Too Short" - aespa
"Change" - Djo
"Her Body Is Bible" - FLETCHER
"Bad Ass Bitches" - Wiz Khalifa
"Talk of the Town" - NEEDTOBREATHE
"Lie Lie Lie" - Marcus King
"8 Tattoos" - Jake Miller
"Feed the Birds" - Lang Lang
"Vibrations" - Brandon Jenner
Sometimes, Forever - Soccer Mommy
"Forever" - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"Something I Hate" - ROSIE
\"Even If You’re Gone" - Beau
"St. Girlfriend" - Games We Play
"When She Had Georgia on Her Mind" - Dustin Collins
"Every Beer Every Bar" - Johnny Day feat. Zack Dyer
"Everyone Is a Little Bit Gay" - Ash Gordon & Alaska Thunderf*ck
Way Back When - Tyler Dial
"Hell of a Year" - Brandon Stansell feat. Shelly Fairchild
"Red Eye" - VRO
