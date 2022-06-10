New Music Releases June 10: BTS, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Robert Pattinson and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with a ton of new tunes.

BTS thrilled their ARMY of fans with the release of their latest album, Proof, featuring new single "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)." Kelly Clarkson dropped her long-awaited first collection of KELLYOKE covers. Lizzo followed up her mega-viral "About Damn Time" with a buzzy new single, "Grrrls." And Austin Butler's cover of Elvis Presley's "Trouble" was officially released ahead of the upcoming Elvis biopic.

Marshmello and Khalid teamed up again, releasing the new track, "Numb," while Rae Sremmurd dropped "Denial," their first song together in four years. Tyler, The Creator and 21 Savage joined Pharrell Williams on "Cash In, Cash Out." And two fan-favorite country performers from The Voice season 21, Clint Sherman and Carson Peters, reunited on a heartfelt new track, "Happy to Drive."

Plus, new music from Halsey, Kid Cudi, Demi Lovato, Sebastián Yatra, and also, Robert Pattinson....apparently?

Friday also kicks off a big weekend for country music, thanks to Carrie Underwood's new album release and the return of Spotify House, a four-day country event in Nashville, featuring a lineup of top country stars and emerging artists, which will continue throughout the weekend at Blake Shelton Opry Entertainment Group’s Ole Red.

The first night of music at Spotify House features appearances by Darius Rucker, Dan + Shay, Ashley McBryde and many more!

Darius Rucker performs at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty

Dan + Shay perform at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty

Ashley McBryde performs at Spotify House during CMA Fest at Ole Red on June 9, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Proof - BTS

Proof - BTS

"Cash In Cash Out" - Pharrell Williams, Tyler, The Creator & 21 Savage

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Grrrls" - Lizzo

"Grrrls" - Lizzo

"Trouble" - Austin Butler

"Trouble" - Austin Butler

"So Good" - Halsey

"So Good" - Halsey

"The Last I Think of You" - Robert Pattinson

"The Last I Think of You" - Robert Pattinson

"Do What I Want" - Kid Cudi

"Do What I Want" - Kid Cudi

"TV" - Sebastián Yatra

"TV" - Sebastián Yatra

KELLYOKE - Kelly Clarkson

KELLYOKE - Kelly Clarkson

"Denial" - Rae Sremmurd

"Denial" - Rae Sremmurd

"SKIN OF MY TEETH" - Demi Lovato

"SKIN OF MY TEETH" - Demi Lovato

"Numb" - Marshmello x Khalid

"Numb" - Marshmello x Khalid

Denim & Rhinestones - Carrie Underwood

Denim & Rhinestones - Carrie Underwood

"Something Loud" - Jimmy Eat World

"Something Loud" - Jimmy Eat World

"DANÇARINA [Remix]" - Anitta, Pedro Sampaio, Dadju feat. Nicky Jam & MC Pedrinho

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"OH MY LORD" - Arizona Zervas feat. 24kGoldn

"OH MY LORD" - Arizona Zervas feat. 24kGoldn

"The One" - Coi Leray

"The One" - Coi Leray

"Fall" - Big Time Rush

"Fall" - Big Time Rush

"Never Gonna Be Alone" - Jacob Collier feat. Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Always Dream - Dímelo Flow

Always Dream - Dímelo Flow

"Betty (Get Money)" - Yung Gravy

"Betty (Get Money)" - Yung Gravy

"Happy to Drive" - Clint Sherman feat. Carson Peters

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"go" - Cat Burns feat. Sam Smith

"go" - Cat Burns feat. Sam Smith

"Poison Blood" - Darren Hayes

"Poison Blood" - Darren Hayes

ENR - Alex Rose

ENR - Alex Rose

"TURN IT UP" - Cochise

"TURN IT UP" - Cochise

a letter to me - Dixie D’Amelio

a letter to me - Dixie D'Amelio

"Only You" - Eddie Benjamin feat. Alessia Cara

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Island of the Sun - Winona Oak

Island of the Sun - Winona Oak

"Perfectly Imperfect" - MOD SUN

"Perfectly Imperfect" - MOD SUN

"Sway" - Fitz and the Tantrums

"Sway" - Fitz and the Tantrums

"Heartbeat" - The Midnight

"Heartbeat" - The Midnight

"Perro Mujeriego" - Nacho

"Perro Mujeriego" - Nacho

"The Wolf" - Whiskey Myers

"The Wolf" - Whiskey Myers

CUTiE - BETWEEN FRIENDS

CUTiE - BETWEEN FRIENDS

off the grid - Yot Club

off the grid - Yot Club

"Joy In The Morning" - Tauren Wells

"Joy In The Morning" - Tauren Wells

"Girls" - Justus Bennetts

"Girls" - Justus Bennetts

Sonder - The Wrecks

Sonder - The Wrecks

"newdemo" - Soccer Mommy

"newdemo" - Soccer Mommy

"Superglue" - Mia Rodriguez

"Superglue" - Mia Rodriguez

"Hollywood" - 12AM

"Hollywood" - 12AM

"High and Dry" - Andrew Combs

"High and Dry" - Andrew Combs

"When I Get Home" - King Calaway

"When I Get Home" - King Calaway

"comeonback" - Medium Build

"comeonback" - Medium Build

"goodbye & thank u" - Kira Kosarin

"goodbye & thank u" - Kira Kosarin

"Danger" - Mat Kerekes

"Danger" - Mat Kerekes

"LIVIN" - Lewis Brice

"LIVIN" - Lewis Brice

"Reasons to Live" - Pale Waves

"Reasons to Live" - Pale Waves

"No One Will Ever Love You" - Hevenshe

"No One Will Ever Love You" - Hevenshe

"Dirt Road DNA" - Christian Parker

"Dirt Road DNA" - Christian Parker

"Can't Catch My Heart" - Taryn Papa

"Can't Catch My Heart" - Taryn Papa

"Old Her" - YDE

"Old Her" - YDE

"Just Me" - Gillian Smith

"Just Me" - Gillian Smith