New Music Releases July 30: Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Bleachers, Mickey Guyton and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Billie Eilish released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, and celebrated with an exclusive launch event hosted by Spotify, which showcased a behind-the-scenes look at her new music, as well as the streaming service's first-ever artist hub on-platform. In addition to the album, Happier Than Ever: The Destination features exclusive content like Eilish's personally curated playlists, three new enhanced album experiences, lyrical breakdowns, motion graphics, Q&As, Easter eggs and more.

The evening was a special curation of all three versions of Billie’s enhanced album modes -- Billie Mode, Fan Mode and Lyric Mode -- where fans and celebrity guests like Olivia Rodrigo, Ben Platt, Dove Cameron, Jaden and Willow Smith, Khalid and more had a chance to interact with various songs from the album throughout the glamorous, 1950s-inspired Los Angeles estate.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Spotify

In other new music releases this week, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic collab dropped their second single, "Skate," Mickey Guyton shared the title track from her upcoming album, Remember Her Name, and Jack Antonoff's band, Bleachers, released their third studio album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.

Fellow Disney musical stars Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Andrew Barth Feldman teamed up on a sweetly nostalgic duet, "The Old Me & You," Skepta recruited J Balvin for his new track, "Nirvana," and Aly & AJ covered a beloved The National song, "I Need My Girl."

Plus, new music from Dolly Parton, Ryan Hurd, The Kid LAROI, Yola, Zac Brown Band and more!

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Skate" - Silk Sonic

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Sent From Above" - Dolly Parton

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"BEST FOR ME" - The Kid LAROI

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Stand for Myself - Yola

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Coast" - Ryan Hurd

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Brighter Days (Are Before Us)" - Meet Me @ The Altar

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"I Need My Girl" - Aly & AJ

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Better Days" - Dermot Kennedy

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Nirvana" - Skepta feat. J Balvin

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"The Old Me & You" - Cozi Zuehlsdorff & Andrew Barth Feldman

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Stubborn Pride" - Zac Brown Band feat. Marcus King

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Mistress Violet" - Allie X & Violet Chachki

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"For a Night Like This" - Darren Criss

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"PMA" - All Time Low feat. Pale Waves

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Lost in a Small Town" - Dylan Schneider

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Summer of Love" - Aluna

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Train" - TALK

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Losing My Mind" - Angels & Airwaves

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"make believe" - mazie

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Try Again" - DallasK feat. Lauv

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Blue Football" - August Royals

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify