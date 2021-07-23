New Music Releases July 23: Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Khalid and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Despite Kanye West's epic listening party for his new album, Donda, the tracks aren't actually available to stream anywhere...yet. But we did get an epic new track from Lil Nas X, a collab with Jack Harlow titled "INDUSTRY BABY," complete with a cinematic, NSFW music video. And Camila Cabello dropped her latest, a Cuban percussion-infused, dance floor-ready single, "Don't Go Yet," which will be featured on her upcoming album, Familia.
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood teamed up for a new single, "If I Didn't Love You," Billy Porter joined Jessie J on the twocolors remix of her track, "I Want Love," and Anne-Marie dropped her new album, Therapy, which features an uptempo collab with Little Mix, "Kiss My (Uh Oh)."
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"INDUSTRY BABY" - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
"Don't Go Yet" - Camila Cabello
"New Normal" - Khalid
"Right on Time" - Brandi Carlile
"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Coloratura" - Coldplay
"Stoned at the Nail Salon" - Lorde
"I Like That" - Bazzi
"Phoenix" - Big Red Machine feat. Fleet Foxes and Anais Mitchell
Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
"Kiss My (Uh Oh)" - Anne-Marie feat. Little Mix
"Say What You Will" - James Blake
"I Want Love (twocolors Remix)" - Jessie J feat. Billy Porter
"HONEST" - Jeremy Zucker
"Oh!" - The Linda Lindas
"Toa la Noche" - CNCO
"Alone With You" - Alina Baraz
"Make It Past Georgia" - Ashland Craft
"Corona and Lime" - Shwayze & Cisco Adler feat. HIRIE
"Remain" - Saleka
RELATED CONTENT: