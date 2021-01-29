New Music Releases January 29: Maluma, FKA Twigs, PRETTYMUCH and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Maluma celebrated his birthday with a brand new album, FKA Twigs teamed up Headie One & Fred Again.. for a powerful new single and Selena Gomez previewed her upcoming Spanish language release with a Rauw Alejandro collab.

Plus, Joshua Bassett teased his upcoming debut with yet another single drop and the boys of PRETTYMUCH dropped their new EP.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

#7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica) - Maluma

Maluma celebrated his 27th birthday on Thursday by going on Instagram Live and surprising fans with a new album, titled #7DJ (7 Days in Jamaica). "This is a very special project for me. I have been working on it for a very long time," he explained, adding that the inspiration for his new music came, somewhat obviously, from a trip to Jamaica and that the album was actually meant to be released before his August 2020 release, Papi Juancho.

ET spoke with Maluma back in April, where he opened up about his trip to the island and how it inspired his song, "Amor De Mi Vida," which he wrote when he was feeling "so sad and so mad" over not being able to fly in to attend the GRAMMYs, where he was nominated. Then, his perspective changed.

"I started thinking of all the things that I already have in my life, starting with my family, starting with all the simple and basic things that I have. In that moment, everything changed... I started to understand my priorities in life," he explained. "My priorities cannot be just only [being] No. 1 and charting on Billboard every week."

"Don't Judge Me" - FKA Twigs with Headie One & Fred Again..

The English performer teamed up with fellow Brits Headie One and Fred Again.. for a moving new track and equally powerful video, which spotlights Black British leaders like poet and Black Lives Matter activist Solomon O.B, writer Reni Eddo-Lodge, model and activist Kukua Williams, musician and poet Benjamin Zephaniah, dancer and singer Lisa Elde, mental health advocate Nicole Crentsil, model Danto Earth and DJ/presenter Clara Amfo.

"So proud to release don’t judge me into the world," Twigs shared on social media. "This project is very personal and special to me."



"It was an honour to shoot with kara walkers fountain exploring the interconnection of black history between africa, america and europe. thank you to everyone for making don’t judge me come to life," she added.

"Baila Conmigo" - Selena Gomez with Rauw Alejandro

After officially announcing her upcoming Spanish language album, Revelación, Gomez dropped another new single, this time with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro.

"With 'Baila Conmigo,' I want to get everyone dancing," Gomez said of the track. "The video portrays the sense of isolation we all are experiencing right now and how music truly does connect us all no matter where we are in the world."

Alejandro agreed. "The fact an artist of Selena’s caliber considered me to collaborate on her project is a blessing," he said. "'Baila Conmigo' is super catchy and sexy. I hope fans love this collaboration as much as I do."

"Only a Matter of Time" - Joshua Bassett

The saga continues. Amid the continuing speculation over songs from Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett dropped the latest single off his upcoming debut on Friday -- this one a spare, piano-driven ditty aimed at someone who's been "lying on my name" -- and of course, fans went wild dissecting every line.

"It's only a matter of time / An eye for an eye, you'll go blind," Bassett croons on the chorus. "When did you stop being kind? / You twisted your words like a knife."

Smackables - PRETTYMUCH

The pop group dropped their first collection of songs since 2019 on Friday, sharing the three-track Smackables EP with fans, which features previously released single "Stars" as well as two new tracks: "Free" and "Parking Spot."

"This feels like the start," the group told ET's Deidre Behar in December of releasing their fourth EP ahead of a debut album. "Everything feels like preseason, [there's been] such a learning curve. We got to do so many things and have so many experiences, and ultimately it taught us a lot and it helped us to define the things we did want and the things we didn't want."

