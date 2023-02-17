New Music Releases February 17: Pink, Niall Horan, Janelle Monae and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for all of it.
Pink released her ninth studio album, Trustfall, on Friday, her first since 2017. Plus, fans can now enjoy new singles from Niall Horan, Janelle Monae, Bebe Rexha and more (and for our TV lovers: we can't stop listening to Tiësto's remix of The White Lotus theme song, either).
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
Trustfall -- Pink
"Heaven" – Niall Horan
"Float" -- Janelle Monáe feat Sean Kuti + Egypt 80
"Lottery" – Latto feat LU KALA
"Heart Wants What It Wants" – Bebe Rexha
"Renaissance" (The White Lotus) [Tiësto Remix] --Tiësto
"BANG BANG!" – Nessa Barrett
"I Feel Like Dancing" – Jason Mraz
"Modern Love" – All Time Low
Bluebird Days – Jordan Davis
"3 Boys" – Omar Apollo
"For What It’s Worth" – BRELAND feat Alana Springsteen
"Fever" – Alison Goldfrapp & Paul Woolford
"Un Noche Sin Pensar” - Sebastián Yatra
"I Want You" – Icona Pop & Galantis
"Ceilings" – Lizzy McAlpine
"Yesterday" – Jay Park
"Oxygen" – MiLES
Stream it: Apple / Soundcloud
"Giant Feelings" – Eloise
