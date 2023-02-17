New Music Releases February 17: Pink, Niall Horan, Janelle Monae and More

Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for all of it.

Pink released her ninth studio album, Trustfall, on Friday, her first since 2017. Plus, fans can now enjoy new singles from Niall Horan, Janelle Monae, Bebe Rexha and more (and for our TV lovers: we can't stop listening to Tiësto's remix of The White Lotus theme song, either).

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

Trustfall -- Pink

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Heaven" – Niall Horan

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Float" -- Janelle Monáe feat Sean Kuti + Egypt 80

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Lottery" – Latto feat LU KALA

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Heart Wants What It Wants" – Bebe Rexha

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Renaissance" (The White Lotus) [Tiësto Remix] --Tiësto

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"BANG BANG!" – Nessa Barrett

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I Feel Like Dancing" – Jason Mraz

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Modern Love" – All Time Low

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Bluebird Days – Jordan Davis

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"3 Boys" – Omar Apollo

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"For What It’s Worth" – BRELAND feat Alana Springsteen

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Fever" – Alison Goldfrapp & Paul Woolford

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Un Noche Sin Pensar” - Sebastián Yatra

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"I Want You" – Icona Pop & Galantis

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Ceilings" – Lizzy McAlpine

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Yesterday" – Jay Park

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Oxygen" – MiLES

Stream it: Apple / Soundcloud

"Giant Feelings" – Eloise

Stream it: Apple / Spotify