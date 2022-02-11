New Music Releases February 11: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift, Mary J. Blige, Maren Morris and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Mary J. Blige dropped her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, ahead of her highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI halftime show performance. Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift reteamed for a new version of his = song, "The Joker and the Queen." And Jazmine Sullivan shared the deluxe version of her GRAMMY-nominated album, Heaux Tales, featuring four new tracks and interludes from famous friends like Issa Rae.

Saweetie dropped her latest single, "Closer," featuring H.E.R., Becky G and KAROL G teamed up on "MAMIII," and BTS' Jung Kook shared a solo single, "Stay Alive," produced by bandmate Suga.

Plus, new music from Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby, Maren Morris, Dolly Parton, Kim Petras, Orville Peck and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

