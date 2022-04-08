New Music Releases April 8: Jack Harlow, Chlöe, Maggie Rogers and More

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Jack Harlow dropped his highly anticipated new single, sampling Fergie's "Glamorous" on the hot new track, "First Class." Chlöe followed up her mega-hit, "Have Mercy," with the sultry "Treat Me." And Camila Cabello shared her new album, Familia, with a new single "psychofreak," featuring Willow Smith.
Carrie Underwood shared the title track off her upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, Maggie Rogers released her first new single in three years, "That's Where I Am," and FINNEAS joined Lizzy McAlpine on "hate to be lame," the latest single off her newly released album, five seconds flat.
Plus, new music from Lil Baby, Alicia Keys, Kelsea Ballerini, John Legend, Mandy Moore and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"First Class" - Jack Harlow
"Treat Me" - Chlöe
"Right On" - Lil Baby
"Denim & Rhinestones" - Carrie Underwood
"Neck and Wrist" - Pusha T feat. JAY-Z & Pharrell
Familia - Camila Cabello
"That's Where I Am" - Maggie Rogers
"That's Hilarious" - Charlie Puth
"hate to be lame" - Lizzy McAlpine feat. FINNEAS
"City of Gods (Part II)" - Alicia Keys
"HEARTFIRST" - Kelsea Ballerini
"LONDON" - BIA feat. J. Cole
"Free" - John Legend
"Actin' Up" - Miranda Lambert
"Little Dreams" - Mandy Moore
"Be My Lover" - Gavin Leatherwood
"Tu Luz Quedó" - Matteo Bocelli feat. Sebastián Yatra
"Clarity" - Vance Joy
Growing Up - The Linda Lindas
Stereotype - Cole Swindell
RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART - Vince Staples
"La Equivocada" - CNCO
"I Burned LA Down" - Noah Cyrus
"My Pony" - R3HAB
"Better With a Broken Heart" - Jillian Jacqueline feat. TJ Osborne
Trendsetter - Coi Leray
"Bang Bang" - The Knocks feat. Donna Missal
"Greener" - FKJ feat. Santana
Folklórico - Nacho
Serpentina - BANKS
"Taco" - IDK
"I Shall Be Released" - Nitty Gritty Dirt Band feat. Larkin Poe
HELLSCAPE SUBURBIA - ElyOtto
"Empty" - Tauren Wells
"Pleasure" - Seratones
"Surface Pressure" - No Resolve
"I Love My Nails" - Netta
"Country in My Soul" - Thompson Square
Conversations - Budjerah
"Numb" - Kate Stewart
"trippin" - Johnny Chay & Jordan K
"Born With a Broken Heart" - The Americans
"Run Away" - Jocelyn & Chris
"Jim Jack or Jose" - Dani Taylor
"Light of the Moon" - Michael Shaw
"Do I Miss You?" - Liddy Clark
"I've Been Alive" - Christian Parker
