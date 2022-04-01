New Music Releases April 1: Harry Styles, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Harry Styles kicked off his new era with "As It Was," the first single from his upcoming third studio album, Harry's House. Shawn Mendes returned with another musical reflection on lost love, "When You're Gone." And Thomas Rhett recruited Katy Perry for his nostalgic new track, "Where We Started."

In honor of this week's GRAMMY Awards, Spotify Singles featured each of the Best New Artist nominees on a two-pack of tracks -- reimagining one of their own songs and covering a beloved classic. For country star Jimmie Allen, that meant a twangy, acoustic take on Toni Braxton's iconic ballad, "Un-Break My Heart."

"It’s super cool when you’re recognized for doing something you love," Allen said of his nomination. "As for 'Un-Break My Heart,' I love the song; it’s one of my favorite songs ever. I’ve always wanted the opportunity to sing it, this is my chance, hopefully, Toni approves."

This week also features new music from Kehlani, Justin Bieber, Dreamville, Keith Urban and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!



"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"When You're Gone" - Shawn Mendes

"Where We Started" - Thomas Rhett feat. Katy Perry

"up at night" - Kehlani feat. Justin Bieber

ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE - Miley Cyrus

D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape - Dreamville & J.Cole

“Un-Break My Heart [Spotify Sessions]” - Jimmie Allen

"Let's Go Crazy (Live in Syracuse, March 30, 1985)" - Prince and the Revolution

"Big Energy [Remix]" - Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

"Nightfalls" - Keith Urban

"Sirens" - Flume feat. Caroline Polachek

"Take My Hand" - 5 Seconds of Summer

"A Hard Working Man" - The Avila Brothers feat. Billy Ray Cyrus & Snoop Dogg

"I Can’t Help But Feel" - Surfaces

Glitch Mode - The 2nd Album - NCT DREAM

"Not Giving You Up (Acoustic)" - Big Time Rush

"Best Day Of My Life" - Tom Odell

"Baby Blue" - Winona Oak

"You Were Loved" - Gryffin feat. One Republic

"Iced Out Necklace" - Wiz Khalifa

"Guay" - Lyanno

"There Isn't Much" - Emeli Sandé

"RIP, Love" - Faouzia

"Don't It Sound Alright" - Adam Doleac

"Tainted Love" - Isaac Dunbar

Dark Nights Golden Days - Oshima Brothers

achoo! - corook

"Hot Crush Lover" - Blu DeTiger

"Dreamin’s Free" - Caitlyn Smith

"God Thing" - Anne Wilson

