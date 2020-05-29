New Music Friday: Lady Gaga, Chiquis & Becky G, Cam and More of the Hottest Songs and Albums of the Week

Happy New Music Friday!

It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and our ears have been blessed with some great offerings, including Lady Gaga's highly-anticipated new album, Chromatica, a red-hot collab from Latina powerhouses Chiquis and Becky G, and a heartfelt tribute to going home again from country crooner Cam.

Plus, Keiynan Lonsdale drops his rainbow-tinted debut album just in time for Pride, and Diplo makes his foray into country music with some unexpected guest stars.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Chromatica - Lady Gaga

Get ready to blast off, Little Monsters! After the stripped-down sound of 2016's Joanne and the award-worthy anthems of the Star Is Born era, Chromatica feels like both a return to form for Gaga -- with some of the freaky futurism that fans loved on her early albums -- and a move towards the future, as she layers her emotional lyrical journey over driving dance beats.

"You love the paparazzi, love the fame / even thought it causes me pain," Mother Monster sings one of the most emotional tracks, "Fun Tonight," "I feel like I'm in a prison hell / stick my hands through the steel bars and yell."

Stream Chromatica now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Jolene" - Chiquis & Becky G

The Latina powerhouses teamed up for a Spanish-language cover of the Dolly Parton classic and it is everything we could have wanted! Check it out on Chiquis' new album, Playlist, which also dropped on Friday.

Stream "Jolene" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

Rainbow Boy - Keiynan Lonsdale

The Love, Simon star's debut album is a love letter to his younger self, with a collection of heartfelt and grooveworthy tracks dedicated to the black and queer communities, as well as anyone in need of a little celebration right now -- and just in time for Pride!

Stream Rainbow Boy now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Dance With Me" - Diplo feat. Thomas Rhett & Young Thug

Diplo's finally putting those cowboy hats to good use with his new country-inspired album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil, and plenty of his famous friends are along for the ride. On "Dance With Me," the DJ pulls together an unlikely pairing -- recruiting Thomas Rhett for the twangy chorus and Young Thung for a catchy verse. It's not crazy if it works!

Stream "Dance With Me" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.

"Redwood Tree" - Cam

The country crooner's latest single is a tearjerking tribute to coming back home and seeing how things have changed -- and how they haven't -- through the perspective of a centuries-old arboreal friend.

"I saw the world, and you saw my parents grow old," Cam sings over the heartbeat of an acoustic guitar. "You got your roots, and I've got the wind in my soul... The only thing left of what used to be is you."

Stream "Redwood Tree" now on Spotify or Amazon Music.