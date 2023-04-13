'Never Have I Ever': Devi Gets a Hot New Love Interest in Final Season Trailer

Devi is feeling the heat in Never Have I Ever's fourth and final season.

Netflix's coming-of-age comedy returns for one last hurrah when the final 10 episodes drop Thursday, June 8, and the journey up until this point has been full of memorable ups and downs.

As Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a.k.a. the "Ivy League-chasing horndog," prepares to say sayonara to life as a high schooler, she and her BFFs have a few loose ends to tie up. Narrator John McEnroe promises in the action-packed teaser trailer, "This time they're ready for anything."

And that includes a hot new love interest, Ethan, played by Love, Victor star Michael Cimino, who sweeps Devi off her feet with his impressive six-pack abs as they share a near-kiss.

Netflix

"Buckle up, nerds," McEnroe says in the teaser, amid scenes of Devi getting up to no good with her friends, as well as her never-ending romantic saga between Ben (Jaren Lewison), Paxton (Darren Barnet) and now Ethan. "It's senior freakin' year. Go get 'em, Devi."

Watch the spicy teaser trailer for Never Have I Ever's final season below.

ET spoke with Never Have I Ever showrunner Lang Fisher about that potential life-changing season 3 cliffhanger, when Devi used her "one free boink" pass with Ben after failed relationships with her "dream guy" Paxton and Des, the son of her mother's not-so-great friend.

"Whether or not they have sex in that moment, there is a fallout from it. It does shake things up for season 4," Fisher told ET in August. "Once the specter of sex appears, the stakes just go higher. So without spoiling anything, I will just say, it does sort of change up their relationship and the dynamics a bit for everybody."

And while it may appear that the love triangle between Devi, Ben and Paxton is no longer after Paxton got into college and mended things with Devi post-breakup, Fisher promised both boys are very much still in the picture romantically.

"The answer is no," Fisher replied when asked if this was the end of the road for the Team Ben versus Team Paxton debate. (And could very well be a love square with the introduction of Cimino's Ethan.) "The love triangle continues on and lives on into season 4. Paxton does go to college, but he's still as big a part of season 4 as he was any other season. But it's still there."

See more season 4 photos below.

