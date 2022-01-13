Neve Campbell Shares How She Survived an On-Set Bear Attack When She was 17

Neve Campbell is recalling a wild and dangerous day on set. The Scream star reveals during a conversation with Kelly Clarkson that she survived a bear attack when she was a teenager.

Campbell says when she was just 17, she was cast to play the role of a girl who was "one with the animals" in a movie.

“It was in Canada, but it’s not like when we were camping or anything. I was actually on a movie," she shares on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Things got real for the young actress when a bear was brought on set. Campbell says that the crew informed her to give the bear a sugary soda, then dip her hand in honey and run.

Being “really dumb” and young the star agreed. “Of course, I wanted to please everyone,” she quips.

“I was like ‘OK.’ And I dip my hand in honey and run to this rock. I turn around and put my hand out and the bear is not slowing down, and he grabs me by the leg and pulls me through the forest," Campbell recalls. "My mother happens to be visiting set and so she’s screaming and everyone on set froze because no one knows what’s happening. All I can think to say is ‘He’s biting me,’ as if it wasn’t obvious."

Campbell says that the bear wrangler finally got the animal off her. When the director told her that she wouldn’t have to do the scene again, the actress insisted that she still wanted to get the shot.

“I, this people pleaser was like, ‘No, that was rehearsal. We didn’t get it on camera. Let’s do it again,'" she tells DeGeneres.

Today, the 48-year-old actress says she knows better. “I’m old,” she quips. "No absolutely not. I’m not doing that."

While her story of being attacked by a bear is pretty terrifying, Campbell's latest Scream movie promises to be just as horrifying, but also fun, to watch. For ET's exclusive with the acclaimed actress, check out the video below.