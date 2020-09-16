Neil Patrick Harris Reveals He and His Family 'Feel Great' After Recovering From COVID-19

Neil Patrick Harris is opening up about his own family's frightening battle with the coronavirus. The actor spoke with the Today show on Tuesday, and revealed that he and his loved ones contracted COVID-19 earlier on, near the start of the outbreak in the US.

The former How I Met Your Mother star explained that he and his husband, David Burtka -- as well as their 9-year-old twins, Harper and Gideon -- all now "feel great" after quietly overcoming the virus earlier this year.

"It happened very early... like late March, early April," Harris, 47, said, adding that they were following precautions, but eventually he came down with what felt like the flu.

"I didn't want to be paranoid about it," he said, "Then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up."

A sudden lost of taste and smell is among the multitude of possible symptoms for those who may be infected with COVID-19. The symptom can last a few days, in some cases, or for the length of the infection. It's also possible to contract the virus and not suffer from those symptoms as well.

According to Harris, the recovery process was "was not pleasant."

"But we got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good," the actor said, adding that he and his family "want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure."

Harris and his family are among many celebrities who have battled the coronavirus since the pandemic began. See the video below for more on those who have recovered after contracting the viral illness.