NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Basketball hall-of-famer Patrick Ewing announced on Friday that he has been hospitalized with the coronavirus. The head coach of Georgetown's men's basketball team is "under care and isolated at a local hospital," according to a statement on Twitter.

Ewing wanted to share his coronavirus status "to emphasize that this virus can affect anyone," according to the statement from Georgetown Athletics.

"I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serous [sic] and should not be taken lightly," Ewing said in Georgetown's tweeted statement. "I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I'll be fine and we will all get through this."

Georgetown added that Ewing is the only member of the men's basketball program to have tested positive for the virus.

Ewing, 57, was an 11-time NBA All-Star and spent the majority of his career as a center for the New York Knicks, according to CBS Sports. He started his coaching career once he retired in 2002, and has been the coach of Georgetown for four seasons.

The Knicks and former teammates wished Ewing well on Twitter.

"I went to war with you for ten years. I won't leave you on the battlefield now," said Charles Oakley, who played on the Knicks with Ewing. "More fights ahead."

This article was originally published on CBSNews.com on May 22.