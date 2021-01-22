Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Praises Their 5-Year-Old Son Josey for Being 'So Strong' Following Actress' Death

It has been a heartbreaking year for Ryan Dorsey and his son, Josey. The 5-year-old went boating with his mother, actress Naya Rivera, last summer when Rivera first went missing and then was found dead in Lake Piro several days later.

On Thursday, Dorsey shared a sweet photo of his little boy decked out in Carolina Panthers merchandise.

"Shout to @panthers and @sirpurr for sending us some sweet holiday swag. We really appreciate it," Dorsey began his message. "This little boy...man...I couldn't be any prouder of someone. At such a young age, he's endured more than anyone should at 5 years old."

Referencing the Panthers' motto, Dorsey added, "Without even fully realizing it, he lives the #keeppounding mantra every day with his resilience. You're so strong, so brave, and so kind. I will always be proud of you and we will always #keeppounding b/c that's all we can do."

He concluded his post hoping to inspire others who struggled during 2020.

"To everyone that had a tough 2020...you will never forget it, we think about it every day and I feel for you and vibrate alongside you on that frequency," he shared. "I hope you can find some way to go on with your days, to persevere - no matter how hard it is. All the ❤️. #keeppounding 🖤."

Following Rivera's death, Josey has come to live with Dorsey full time. The Glee star's sister, Nickayla, also lives with the family to help out with Josey.

Earlier this month, on what would have been Rivera's 34th birthday, Dorsey shared a sweet family photo, writing, "Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense...34..I could just hear you saying "Ah, I'm old AF now!" Ha...Rest easy old lady...❤️ 💫 🖤💫❤️."