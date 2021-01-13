Naya Rivera Honored By Ex Ryan Dorsey on What Would've Been Her 34th Birthday

Naya Rivera is being honored by her ex-husband and father of her child, Ryan Dorsey. On Tuesday, Dorsey posted a photo of the two and their son, Josey, to celebrate what would have been the Glee actress' 34th birthday.

"Just as surreal as it is real that you're gone. If that makes sense, but none of this still makes any sense…34," Dorsey wrote alongside the family snapshot. "I could just hear you saying 'Ah, I'm old AF now!' Ha…Rest easy old lady."

The actress was pronounced dead in July 2020, after her body was recovered five days after she went missing following a boat ride with her 5-year-old son at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

Heather Morris, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley and many more former Glee stars also took to social media to pay tribute and honor the late Rivera.

Morris -- who portrayed Rivera’s onscreen girlfriend, Brittany S. Pierce -- posted a black-and-white photo of the two, wishing her "angel" and happy birthday and adding, "I can’t write a sappy monologue because it’s just too hard...but I love you and I can’t describe how much I miss you."

Colfer also shared a photo of the two, writing "miss you."

Riley, on her part, gave "a little update" to Rivera, sharing how much she misses her and how she was "listening to Amy Winehouse, sippin wine, and eating a very fancy charcuterie in your honor today."

Kevin McHale, Chord Overstreet and Jenna Ushkowitz also posted photos and birthday messages on their social media.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

A source told ET last month that Dorsey and Rivera's families worked together to make sure Josey's Christmas was extra special, as it was his first without his mom.

"Josey loves Christmas, so they're really going to go all out this year to make it special," the source said at the time, adding, Dorsey always spent Christmas with Josey even after he and Rivera split, so the father and son have "a lot of traditions" which would continue.

