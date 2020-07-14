Naya Rivera Dead at 33: Actress' 'Glee' Co-Stars and Friends Pay Tribute

Naya Rivera's loved ones are paying tribute to the late actress and sending their condolences after her tragic death.

Rivera was pronounced dead on Monday, as her body was discovered following a five-day search. She was reported missing last Wednesday after she took a boat ride with her 4-year-old son, Josey, in Lake Piru in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County, California. The Sheriff's Department told NBCLA that Rivera and her son rented a boat at around 1 p.m. but approximately three hours later, another boater discovered Josey in the boat by himself. TMZ reported that Josey told authorities that his mother went into the water for a swim, but never returned to the boat.

Rivera was just 33 years old. Both her famous friends and fans are speaking out about the tragedy, including her Glee co-stars.

Chris Colfer wrote, "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."

"💔Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son," he concluded.

"Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were," Jane Lynch tweeted. "Love and peace to your family."

"My heart is broken," Alex Newell wrote. "I truly had soo much fun filming this little segment... we both clearly didn’t wanna be there but made the most of it! Naya was truly a star.. one day as I was coming out of hair and make up I saw her sitting at base camp and she said “Alex... when you go on tour can you please say ‘everybody say heeeyy Ms. Newell’’ just for me!” I said absolutely we laughed and had a short little convo about life and music.. I’ll cherish that moment for ever!! I watched her preform with such power, brilliance, and honesty.. While being a light as a person! The love she had for her family and friends was always clear! She will truly be missed! Josey you are loved by all the people who love your mother! My thoughts and prayers are with her family! Rest Sweet Angel."

Kristin Chenoweth shared a photo of Naya and her son, writing, "Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you."

Becca Tobin wrote, "Naya was insanely talented, breathtakingly gorgeous, and one of the wittiest people I’ve ever met, but the legacy she left behind for me is her kindness. I joined the cast of Glee in the third season and as the newcomer, I was intimidated and terrified. The cast was already such a tight-knit group who had been working incredibly hard together for over three years to make it a hit show and I never expected any of them to have time for me. To my surprise, Naya, one of the most beloved by the rest of the cast (and the entire world), showed me instant warmth and kindness. She invited me to parties and gatherings and was always there to give advice. She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl’s entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy. ❤️."

Kevin McHale shared an emotional tribute, alongside a photo of himself and Rivera smiling and standing side by side. "My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you," McHale wrote. "7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will."

"She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us," McHale's tribute continued, in part. "She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more."

Read more reactions below:

I only got to meet #NayaRivera a few times, but each time she looked me right in the eye, was fully present and laughed whole-heartedly. I adored her. I’m heartbroken for her family. Let’s all send them love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WHyson17el — Ross Mathews (@helloross) July 13, 2020

I'll never be able to articulate the importance of seeing Naya, a Black Puerto Rican, portraying a queer Afro-Latina on primetime TV. I'm heartbroken over all the stories that will remain untold. #RIPNayaRivera pic.twitter.com/UGq2rDwWay — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) July 13, 2020

I am truly heartbroken to hear of the confirmed loss of this amazingly talented woman.



I have watched her shine since she was a little girl on #TheRoyalFamily. She deserved to have a long life full of every good thing. I’m gutted that that will never be.#RIPNayaRivera 💔 https://t.co/jgBma9JH3q — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 13, 2020

the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Naya Rivera

God cover and hold her loved ones! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020

Rest In Peace and power, Naya. 😔💔 — Janel Parrish Long (@JanelParrish) July 13, 2020

Rip Naya.. sleep peacefully in heaven 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZLSitdkMtv — Skai Jackson (@skaijackson) July 13, 2020

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones. https://t.co/7RkKnj4xU7 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 13, 2020

This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020

Beautiful Naya Rivera, Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. You will be missed & never forgotten. ❤️ — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 13, 2020

I didn’t know Naya personally, but I admired her as an artist. I’m so devastated by the news - a true talent lost far too soon. My deepest condolences and prayers go out to her family. 💞 XoP #RipNayaRivera — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) July 13, 2020

Absolutely devastating news about Naya Rivera. Beautiful inside and out. You will be missed greatly. RIP Naya. Thoughts with all her friends and family at this awful time. — Max George (@MaxGeorge) July 13, 2020

What a horribly heavy day... rest peacefully Naya. My best wishes to her family and friends 💔 — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) July 13, 2020

RIP sweet naya — Ashley Benson (@AshBenzo) July 13, 2020

Heartbreaking. Rest in love Naya Rivera. As a mother to a 3 year old boy, I felt your love through the pictures and videos you shared. A bond like no other. My sincere condolences to her entire family and her friends and especially that sweet little boy. #nayariviera — 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) July 13, 2020

2020 gets worse by the day. RIP Naya Rivera. — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) July 13, 2020

“Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do this is such a terrible tragedy. We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to GLEE, from the first episode to the last." (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Enq77UmNly — FOX (@FOXTV) July 13, 2020

Our hearts go out to Naya Rivera’s family, especially her young child. She was a vibrant and luminous talent who will always remain a very special part of our ‘Step Up’ family. Her memory will be carried on through her lasting contributions to our industry. pic.twitter.com/Ypb2YXmNCP — Lionsgate (@Lionsgate) July 13, 2020

Naya was an extremely talented performer that i got the pleasure of working with. The only thing that rivaled her acting abilities, was her incredible voice. I am extremely saddened to hear the news about someone who had such a positive impact on so many peoples lives. 😢 — dean geyer (@geyerdean) July 13, 2020

May the Holy Spirit bring peace to her family and friends during this extremely terrible time. — dean geyer (@geyerdean) July 13, 2020

As a new parent, this hits me so fuc*ing hard. Naya. What a hero. https://t.co/BplipM7ZLt — Max Adler (@Mr_Max_Adler) July 13, 2020

Back in September 2016, Rivera sat down with ET to discuss her memoir -- Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up -- and candidly talked about a few of her deeply personal life experiences.

