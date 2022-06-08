Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's Son Josey Graduates Kindergarten

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's 6-year-old son, Josey, is a kindergarten graduate! On Tuesday, Josey's proud father posted a series of graduation photos, which showed the beaming soon-to-be first grader wearing gray Vans, acid wash jeans, suspenders, a white button-down shirt, a gray blazer and a bow tie.

Dorsey also dressed up for the occasion, wearing light-colored slacks, a white-button-down shirt, a gray jacket and a matching tie.

"Can’t believe it but it’s officially ✌️out Kindergarten !!!!🧑‍🎓," Ryan posted on Instagram. "My baby boy is really a big boy now on his way to 1st grade?!"

The doting dad also had a message for his son, adding, "@joseydorsey I love you so much and you make me so proud to be your Dad! Upward and onward to the next chapter my little man!! ❤️"

Naya's Glee co-star, Jenna Ushkowitz, reacted to the post, writing, "Wow 😭😭😭 congrats Josey!!!!!"

Josey is certainly surrounded by a lot of love. Last year, ET spoke with George Rivera, Naya's dad and Josey's grandfather, about the actress' legacy following her death in July 2020 and what motherhood meant to her.

"He really became everything for her," George recalled of his daughter's bond with her son. "Her focus was really on him and he was growing up as she was becoming a mother, she really leaned into that, really leaned into that and the word I want to use is maturity. She became very mature as a person and really receptive to other people's feelings."

George told ET that Josey frequently asks about his mother and the family does not shy away from the conversation.

"He says, 'Oh, I used to do this with Mommy. Oh, I remember Mommy used to do this,'" he shared of Josey. "It might be a cup out of the cupboard, it might be a snack and we go, 'Yeah, remember when you did that?' We don't back off of that, we just keep reinforcing his values and our values."

George added, "When he wants to talk about his mother, we talk about his mother, in conversation. He's growing up and handling it really well."