Natasha Lyonne Goes Into Detective Mode in New Peacock Mystery Series From 'Knives Out' Director

Natasha Lyonne puts on her detective's hat in Poker Face, Peacock's new mystery drama from the mind of Knives Out director Rian Johnson.

The Russian Doll star headlines the 10-episode case-of-the-week series, which will release its first four episodes Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly.

Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, the central protagonist who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

"Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure -- the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win -- ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face," Johnson and Lyonne said in a joint statement introducing the series.

"We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog)," they previewed. "Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted 10 self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride."

The first teaser opens with Lyonne's Charlie meeting one of those eclectic characters, played by Adrien Brody, who sets up the mysteries that await her. Among the stars spotted briefly in the teaser are Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Ron Perlman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tim Meadows, Dascha Polanco and Lil Rel Howery.

Watch the Poker Face teaser below.

Other guest stars slated to appear throughout the season include Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu and Tim Blake Nelson.