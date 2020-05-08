Natalie Portman Shares Rare Wedding Photo to Celebrate Anniversary With Benjamin Millepied

Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have been dancing since the day they met! The 39-year-old Oscar-winning actress took to social media to celebrate her eighth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, posting a rare photo with her husband dancing at their wedding.

"Still my favorite dance partner. #8years," Portman captioned the photo.

In the slightly blurred image, the couple is wrapped in each other's arms as Portman grins. She's wearing a white bridal gown with sheer sleeves and a flower crown.

The pair met on the set of the 2010 film Black Swan, where Millepied served as both a choreographer for the Darren Aronofsky ballet drama and also played the role of David.

Portman played Nina in the dark film and won an Oscar for her performance. At the time of her acceptance, Portman was pregnant with the couple's first child.

"My beautiful love, Benjamin Millepied, who choreographed the film and has now given me my most important role of my life," Portman said at the time, referencing her growing baby bump.

The couple are parents to son Aleph, 9, and daughter, Amalia, 3.

