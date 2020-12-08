Nasty Gal Sale: Take 80% Off Everything With an Extra 10% Off

Nasty Gal has an important message for customers: the brand is offering 80% off everything sitewide plus 10% off with code GET10.

To score 80% off clothing and accessories at the women's fashion retailer, just add to cart -- the promotion is automatically applied.

Based in Los Angeles, Nasty Gal is a one-stop fashion shop for everything from cozy loungewear to party-perfect dresses to shoes and accessories. The women’s clothing company was originally founded as a vintage clothing eBay store by Sophia Amoruso, who later coined the phrase "#GirlBoss" with the release of her best-selling book. Currently, Nasty Gal is extending their returns period to 60 days to aid customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, Nasty Gal has a huge cache of plus size clothing. One of the biggest plus size departments that ET Style has run across.

Ready to save with great deals? Ahead, shop ET Style's picks from the Nasty Gal sale.

