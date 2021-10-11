'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3 Drops Intense Trailer Ahead of November Debut

Ahead of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, which premieres on Nov. 5, Netflix shared an intense trailer, showing another violent drug war erupting as a new generation of kingpins emerge in the wake of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) arrest.

According to Netflix, “truth is the first casualty -- and every arrest, murder and takedown only pushes real victory further away…”

Led by Scoot McNairy, who portrays DEA Agent Walt Breslin, the true-crime saga welcomes Luis Gerardo Méndez as Juarez cop Victor Tapia; Alberto Guerra as drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada; and Luisa Rubino as journalist Andrea Nuñez.

This season also features Bad Bunny’s anticipated acting debut as Arturo “Kitty” Paez after a brief appearance in F9. And the trailer shows his character in the thick of the political upheaval and escalating violence taking over Mexico at the time.

The final 10 episodes are led by showrunner Carlo Bernard and directed by Andrés Baiz, Alejandra Márquez Abella, Luis Ortega, Amat Escalante and Wagner Moura.

Narcos: Mexico premieres Friday, Nov. 5 on Netflix.