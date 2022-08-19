Nappy Roots Rapper Shot in an Attempted Robbery in Atlanta, Is in 'Stable Condition'

Fish Scales, a member of the southern rap group Nappy Roots, is recovering after being held at gun point and shot in the leg during and attempted robbery.

The rapper -- whose real name is Melvin Adams Jr. -- is recovering and is in stable condition after the incident, which reportedly occurred after he closed up the brewery he co-owns as part of the Grammy-nominated group, in Atlanta, Georgia.

"Last night our brother, Scales was a victim of an attempted robbery on the evening of August 17 in Atlanta after closing our brewery, Atlantucky," Nappy Roots said in a statement posted to Instagram.

"We are blessed to say that he is stable and in good spirits after suffering a leg injury. Luckily, none of our dedicated patrons of Atlantucky were at the scene or harmed during the robbery," the statement continued. "We are so thankful our brother is safe and on the road to recovery."

"We would appreciate some privacy as we are trusting the Atlanta Police Dept in the ongoing investigation," they concluded. "Scales also mentioned he is looking forward to getting back to work both on music and [at the] brewery. Love and Keep it Nappy."

The group also shared a snapshot from the hospital, where Fish Scales smiled and posed for a snapshot from his bed.

"We again want to thank everyone for the support and prayers for our Brother @nappyscales ….he wanted to let everyone know that he is in good spirits and can’t wait to get back to the music and @atlantucky brewing.

According to a press release from the Atlanta Police Department, Fish Scales and a patron of the brewery were "walking to the parking deck when two males approached and robbed them at gunpoint."

While the patron managed to run away without injury, the 45-year-old rapper "was forced by the suspects to drive to his residence in Hapeville. Once in Hapeville the victim tried to flee and was shot by one of the suspects. The suspects fled."

"The victim went to a nearby house for help and the resident called police," the press released continued. "The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition."

Authorities stated that their investigation is ongoing.