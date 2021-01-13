Nancy Pelosi Says She's 'Heartbroken' as She Signs Donald Trump's Second Articles of Impeachment

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke out on Wednesday, following the U.S. House of Representatives' vote to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time -- this time for inciting an insurrection at the Capitol last week, which left five people dead.

"Today, in a bipartisan way, the House demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States," Pelosi said, "that is a clear and present danger to our country, and that once again, we honored our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, so help us God."

Pelosi then signed the articles of impeachment, noting that she was doing so "with a heart broken over what this means to our country."

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi signs the article of impeachment against President Trump for incitement of insurrection, saying she's doing so "with a heart broken over what this means to our country" https://t.co/AOSBKrUbre pic.twitter.com/D0MEKRPJCl — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 13, 2021

Not long after the vote, Trump -- whose social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and more have been blocked or terminated in the past week -- spoke out on YouTube, releasing a video in which he said he "unequivocally condemns" last week's violent riots at the Capitol.

"Making America great again has always been about defending the rule of law, supporting our nation's law enforcement, and upholding our nation's most sacred traditions and values," the president added, less than a week after the riots, during which Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick was overpowered and beaten to death.

The House's vote to impeach Trump a second time on Wednesday cements his place in history as the only president to be impeached twice. The final vote was 232 to 197, with 10 Republicans joining all 222 Democrats in supporting a single article of impeachment charging the president with "incitement of insurrection."

"We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion, against our common country," Pelosi said ahead of the vote. "He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love."

Trump was first impeached in December 2019 for his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Biden family. His second impeachment comes just one week before President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office as his successor. Only two other presidents -- Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton -- have been impeached since the founding of the Republic.

Viewers online were also quick to point out an important sartorial detail related to the impeachment vote. Pelosi wore the same outfit to the Capitol on Wednesday as she did during Trump's first impeachment vote on Dec. 18, 2019. See below for some of the social media reactions to Pelosi's fashion statement:

Pelosi wearing the same outfit she did during first Trump impeachment https://t.co/IaPxy2gg7t pic.twitter.com/2kom0BOYx3 — The Hill (@thehill) January 13, 2021

Not Nancy wearing the same outfit for both impeachments 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6X6WxCSL24 — D U K E (@DukeOfShade) January 13, 2021

NEW IMPEACHMENT, SAME OUTFIT: @SpeakerPelosi walks to impeachment proceedings on the House floor wearing what looks like the same outfit she wore to the proceedings the first time President Donald Trump was impeached.



Impressive attention to detail. pic.twitter.com/9x3Wpos7Mf — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) January 13, 2021

Nancy wearing the exact same outfit she wore to his first impeachment.👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/RpogmPyc7A — Sarah Grace Hart (@hartgracesarah) January 13, 2021

Shout out to Nancy Pelosi for standing at the same lectern that was stolen last week while wearing the same outfit she wore last time she impeached this idiot. pic.twitter.com/cv71v8NLzW — Dawn (@dawno317) January 13, 2021