'My Feet Are Killing Me': Shocking New Cases Include Larvae Popping Out of a Toe (Exclusive)

My Feet Are Killing Me is back for season 4 -- and bringing seriously extreme medical issues with it. In the trailer for the season, one ailment stands out amongst the rest, as a surgery reveals a "little larvae looking thing" that pops out of a patient's toe.

Throughout the season, Dr. Brad Schaeffer, Dr. Ebonie Vincent and Dr. Sarah Haller will deal with a large mass, a foot that "looks like a big volcano, bubbling over about ready to erupt," and enter an "unchartered territory" of podiatry.

In the season premiere, a women fears losing her foot after walking on a broken tibia for 10 years, golf ball-sized bunions may prevent another woman from ever running again, and a man is dealing with intense foot pain after his big toe was transplanted to his hand.

Other cases featured during the season will include a woman whose feet have grown horns, three sisters who are all suffering from various foot fungi, a man whose foot looks like a hobbit foot, growing to twice its size due to a case of gout, and a woman with a severe case of webbed feet where only a unique treatment using fish scales in conjunction with surgery can help.

Through it all, the three doctors graciously handle each patient in hopes of giving them pain-free lives.

Season 4 of My Feet Are Killing Me will premiere Wednesday, May 4 at 9/8c on TLC.