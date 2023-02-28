Musician Ben Kweller Announces His 16-Year-old Son Dorian Was Killed

Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller has announced the death of his 16-year-old son, Dorian Kev Kweller.

The singer posted a photo of Dorian to Instagram saying his son was killed, while Ben's wife, Liz Smith Kweller, wrote in a social media post that Dorian died in a car accident. Dorian was an aspiring musician and released several songs under the name Zev.

“There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night,” Ben wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. “He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made: @reallyzev.”

Ben added, “My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make. My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds. Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster. Thank you for your prayers and support and we apologize if we are slow to respond to messages.”

Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of shock and support for the family and for Dorian.

The 16-year-old is survived by his parents, Ben and Liz, and by his younger brother, Judah.