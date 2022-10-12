MTV EMAs 2022 Nominations: Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and More

The 2022 MTV EMA nominations have arrived, and the star-studded selection is sure to make it a can't-miss event!

Harry Styles leads the pack with seven nods, including for Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. Taylor Swift follows closely with six nominations including for Best Artist, Best Pop, and the new EMA category, Best Longform Video.

Fan favorites Nicki Minaj and ROSALÍA each earned five nominations, which include Best Song and Best Artist.

Voting for the awards is now open at mtvema.com until Nov. 9.

The 2022 MTV EMAs will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, at the PSD Bank Dome, marking the annual global music celebration’s sixth time in the country.

The MTV EMAs are set to take place on Nov. 13 and will broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries, as well as Pluto TV and Comedy Central. International viewers can watch the EMAs via streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV beginning Nov. 14.

Keep scrolling for the full list of nominees for the 2022 MTV EMAs.

BEST SONG :

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Jack Harlow – "First Class"

Lizzo – "About Damn Time"

Nicki Minaj – "Super Freaky Girl"

ROSALÍA – "DESPECHÁ"

BEST VIDEO :

BLACKPINK – "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat – "Woman"

Harry Styles – "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar – "The Heart Part 5"

Nicki Minaj - "Super Freaky Girl"

Taylor Swift – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"

BEST ARTIST :

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALÍA

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION :

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - "Me Porto Bonito"

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - "I'm Good (Blue)"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - "STAYING ALIVE"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone with Doja Cat - "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro - "Te Felicito"

Tiësto & Ava Max - "The Motto"

BEST LIVE :

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

BEST POP :

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BEST NEW :

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

BEST K-POP :

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

BEST LATIN :

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALÍA

Shakira

BEST ELECTRONIC :

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

BEST HIP HOP :

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

BEST ROCK :

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

BEST ALTERNATIVE :

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

BEST R&B :

Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO :

Foo Fighters - "Studio 666"

ROSALÍA - "MOTOMAMI" (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)

Stormzy – "Mel Made Me Do It"

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift - "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)”

VIDEO FOR GOOD :

Ed Sheeran - "2step (feat. Lil Baby)"

Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"

Latto - "P*ssy"

Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

Sam Smith - "Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)"

Stromae - "Fils de joie"

BIGGEST FANS :

BLACKPINK

BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH :

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE :

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

Vote for all your favorite artists at mtvema.com until Nov. 9 and make sure to catch the 2022 MTV EMAs live from Düsseldorf, Germany, on Nov. 13.