Mother of Fetty Wap's Late 4-Year-Old Daughter Slams Report About Her Cause of Death

Turquoise Miami, the mother of Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter, Lauren Maxwell, is speaking out amid reports that the toddler's cause of death was from a fatal cardiac arrhythmia due to complications of congenital cardiac anomalies.

"This is what y'all people do for fun. F**k all y'all," Turquoise wrote on Instagram Stories. "Her death certificate says cardiac arrhythmia due to a congenital heart defect BUT THAT IS NOT THE FULL CAUSE OF HER DEATH THAT IS WHY THE AUTOPSY HASN'T COME BACK! HOW DARE Y'ALL GO STEAL MY CHILD'S DEATH CERTIFICATE AND ANNOUNCE THE CAUSE OF DEATH BEFORE ANYBODY WAS READY. THERE IS A REASON WHY! HER AUTOPSY ISN'T BACK YET."

"Y'all love breaking news so bad but this is my life and it's me without my daughter not none of y'all!" she continued in a second post. "I feel the loneliness every night not none of y'all! Y'all so f**kin thirsty to report a 4 year old. This is my trauma that is why I posted and moved HOW I FELT COMFORTABLE!"

TMZ reported earlier on Thursday that according to the death certificate they obtained, Lauren had been suffering with the health issue since birth. The outlet also reported that Lauren died on June 24, 2021 at her home in Riverdale, Georgia.

The news came one day after Fetty Wap lovingly paid tribute to Lauren with a sweet post shared to Instagram.

"Hey mini me (My Twin) ♥️🦋," he captioned it. "I love you to the moon and back forever and ever bestfriend🦋🕊 🐻…"

The "Trap Queen" rapper also got emotional during an Instagram Live on Monday, in which he asked fans to do him a "favor" by posting all butterfly emojis. He said the request was in honor of his daughter, who "loved butterflies."

Lauren's mother revealed the tragic news in a heartbreaking post shared to Instagram over the weekend. The post was accompanied by a video of Lauren playing around in a swimming pool.

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius," Turquoise wrote. "If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip💔."

She later thanked fans for their support, writing, "Thank you everyone for your kind words, and prayers, love, wishes and kindness. The energy is appreciate and felt."

Last month, while performing at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Fetty Wap dedicated his set to Lauren. "LoLo daddy did that s**t for you last night baby girl," he wrote on his Instagram Stories at the time.

Fetty Wap is also father to five other children: Aydin, Zaviera, Khari, Amani, and Zy.