Mossimo Giannulli Transferred From Prison to Halfway House as He Nears Release Date

Mossimo Giannulli has been relocated amid his five-month prison sentence.

The 57-year-old fashion designer and Lori Loughlin's husband was transferred from the USP Lompoc prison in Santa Barbara, California, to a halfway house in Long Beach, per Bureau of Prison records. Mossimo's release date is set for April 17.

On Saturday, amid the news of his transfer, his daughter, Isabella, posted a photo of herself wearing a shirt that read "Mossimo." The couple's other daughter, Olivia Jade, commented "fitting," with Isabella replying, "extremely," with a shaking hands emoji.

Giannulli is in prison after he and Loughlin both pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport.

Instagram

In January, a judge denied his request to be released from prison and serve the remaining portion of his sentence in home confinement. Giannulli's lawyer filed the emergency motion stating that the conditions in prison were "far more extreme than what the court recommended."

At the time the motion was filed, Giannulli had spent 56 days confined in solitary quarantine as part of the prison's COVID-19 procedures. He was also required to stay in his cell 24 hours per day with only three 20 minute breaks per week.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service in August. Loughlin served her 2-month prison sentence on Oct. 30, 2020 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, and was released on Dec. 28. She was also ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service.

Their scandals, along with Felicity Huffman's, were captured in a Lifetime film, The College Admissions Scandal, and a new Netflix documentary, Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.

A source told ET that the former Full House star was trying to "focus on the positive" as the doc debuted on the streaming platform, adding that “she wants nothing more than for time to pass so people won't be talking about the college scandal anymore."

See more in the video below.