Moses J. Moseley, 'The Walking Dead' Actor, Dead at 30

Actor Moses J. Moseley, best known for his work on The Walking Dead, has died. He was 30.

Moseley's manager, Tabatha Minchew, confirmed the news to ET on Monday, explaining that the actor had "passed away in Atlanta, Georgia."

"As his manager and friend of nearly 10 years, we can say he will be deeply missed," Minchew shared. "He was always to the happiest person and if you were having a bad day he made your day amazing. He loved movies and was always excited to be on set and make new friends. He never met a stranger, he loved his fans, friends and family and would go out of his way to help his friends and family."

"The world has lost an amazing talent and heart," she added.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Moseley's death, according to TMZ, who were the first to report the news. The outlet reports Moseley's body was found by authorities on Wednesday, and that a family member filled out a missing persons report for Moseley after they hadn't been able to contact him for several days.

Cheryl Kaleda, Moseley's booking agent, also addressed the news in a statement to ET, sharing, "With a heavy heart, we at Premier Talent and Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened."

"Moses was a phenomenal actor... but MUCH more than that, he was an AMAZING person!" the statement continued. "For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss him dearly! Rest in Heaven!"

Moseley is best know for playing one of the pet zombies, or "walkers," belonging to Michonne (Danai Gurira) on The Walking Dead. He appeared in six episodes of the AMC horror series.

Additional credits include small roles in Watchmen, Queen of the South, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, among others.