Morgan Wallen to Give First Awards Show Performance Since Controversy

Morgan Wallen will soon be back on an awards show stage. On Friday, MRC and NBC announced that the 28-year-old country singer will perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards next month, marking his first awards show performance since he was seen on camera using a racial slur. He later apologized, saying he was "embarrassed and sorry" for using "an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur."

Wallen was barred from attending or performing at last year's ceremony in the wake of his controversy. At the time, in a statement to ET, Dick Clark Productions said that Wallen's "recent conduct does not align with our core values," but added that they planned to "evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."

In a statement to Billboard, MRC shared why they invited Wallen to perform at this year's ceremony.

"We oppose discrimination, harassment, or racism of any kind," the statement read. "We believe in treating everyone with dignity and respect. After a thorough review and robust discussions internally and with the artist’s team, in which we found a demonstrated and ongoing commitment to meaningful work and outreach, we extended an invitation to participate in this year’s show."

Despite his ban from last year's ceremony, Wallen took home three awards. He's nominated for four awards this year.

Other newly announced performers for this year's BBMAs include Florence + The Machine, Maxwell and Silk Sonic. Burna Boy, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Mary J. Blige are also set to perform at the ceremony, which will be hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live coast-to-coast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and stream live on Peacock.