Morgan Evans 'Very Sad' Over Kelsea Ballerini Divorce: 'I Wish It Were Otherwise'

Morgan Evans is mourning the end of his marriage to Kelsea Ballerini. The 37-year-old "Kiss Somebody" singer took to his Instagram Stories to offer a heartfelt update on the news of their divorce.

"I am very sad to confirm that after almost 5 years of marriage, Kelsea and I are parting ways," Evans wrote in a statement. "I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

On Monday, Ballerini addressed the news on her own Instagram, writing: “Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce. This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end.”

She continued, “It’s hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

Morgan Evans / Instagram

The country singers met in March 2016 and got engaged in December of that year. They were married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the following year.

In 2019, ET caught up with Ballerini, who praised her 37-year-old husband at the time. “He is a supportive, supportive, wonderful human,” she said during their appearance at the 2019 CMT Awards.