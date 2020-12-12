Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie Expecting Baby No. 2

Morena Baccarin and Benjamin McKenzie are adding a new bundle of joy to their family!

The Greenland actress revealed during her appearance on The Talk on Friday that she is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband. While talking about how her family has been handling the pandemic, she teased the news.

"Times have changed. What we now call date night is really, honestly being able to take a walk outside together," Morena explained. "It has inspired a lot of anxiety in the kids because we're around all the time. So when we take a bit of time to ourselves they're like, 'Where are you going?!'"

The couple share 4-year-old daughter Frances. Baccarin is also mom to 7-year-old son Julius, whom she shares with ex-husband Austin Chick.

She explained that McKenzie has "cleverly found a way" to get their kids involved in their date nights by asking their daughter to help him get ready. The O.C. star has previously shared a pic of Frances helping him and even doing his nails.

"It looks great," co-host Carrie Ann Inaba said of McKenzie's look before adding that Baccarin "was glowing." "I just want to say you are so glowing and radiant."

"I think that date was pretty successful," Baccarin replied, before standing up to show off her growing baby bump.

The couple met on the set of Gotham in 2014, and got engaged two years after. They tied the knot at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens in New York City in 2017.

While promoting her latest movie, Greenland, with Gerard Butler, the Deadpool star told ET that she's "definitely less connected" to her phone and staying in the "present" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I have so much more free time and yet I'm not getting back to people as quickly and it's because I'm present. I'm with my kids," she explained. "Whatever I'm engaged in, I'm engaged in fully, which is something that I think before was scattered. That's been really amazing."

"I have this free time with my family that I otherwise wouldn't have," she continued. "I don't know that I've ever been in one place for so long and that's been a really, really nice aspect to it.