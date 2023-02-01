Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson and Kate Bush Among 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Nominees

Prepare the ballots! The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their induction nominees on Wednesday, celebrating the careers and music of 14 singers and bands.

Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon are each nominated for the chance at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Per the press release, eight of the 14 nominees are on the ballot for the first time. Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes and Warren Zevon have not been nominated before. Missy Elliott is also the first female hip hop artist to be nominated.

"To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination," the release continues, adding that "this is the first year of eligibility for Missy Elliott and The White Stripes."

"This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates," John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, says in the press release. "These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps."

"This is an incredible honor," Missy Elliott said in response to her nomination. "I'm so humbled and grateful to be counted amongst all the incredible honorees. I've spent my career making the kind of music I love and it means so much to know that I have touched others as well. But to hear that I am the first female hip hop artist to EVER be nominated into the Rock & Rock Hall of Fame?!? Wow!! This one hits extra different as I hope it opens doors for other female emcees to be recognized!"

Nominee ballots will now be sent to the Hall of Fame's voting body, made up of more than 1,000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Members are instructed to take into account an artist's musical impact, their influence on other artists, the length and depth of career and body of work, along with their innovation and superiority in style and technique.

The press release adds that fans can participate in the selection process through the Hall of Fame's "Fan Vote" process. "Through April 28, fans can vote online every day at vote.rockhall.com or in person at the Museum in Cleveland," the release says. "The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a 'fans' ballot' that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2023 Inductees."

Inductees will be announced in May, with an Induction Ceremony to follow in the fall.