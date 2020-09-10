Mindy Kaling Welcomes Baby No. 2

Mindy Kaling is a mom of two! The Office alum announced the news during her appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night.

"I gave birth to a baby boy on Sept. 3," Kaling revealed.

"This is news to a lot of people," she confessed as Colbert noted people didn't even know Kaling was pregnant. "His name is Spencer."

Kaling -- welcomed her first child, daughter Katherine, in 2017 -- is usually private about her personal life. However, she opened up about possibly expanding her family while reflecting on her relationship with a baby nurse, Rose, in her second book, Nothing Like I Imagined (Except for Sometimes).

"Rose helped me with everything," Kaling wrote. "The fear of being alone with my baby. The fear of my baby not bonding with me. The fear of me not bonding with her. The fear of not being able to feed her... All these fears were the worst I've ever had in my life, and Rose helped me keep them at bay. She was my mom when I needed a mom, and that wasn't even her job."

The 41-year-old actress continued, "I told her I don't know if I'll have another baby, but if it meant she would come and live with me, I may just go ahead and do it."

Kaling has not revealed the identity of Katherine's father.

"My feeling is that until I speak to my daughter about that, I’m not going to talk to anyone else about it," Kaling told The New York Times Magazine last year. "I think people are often surprised that for someone who seems as open as I am on social media and who writes things that seem drawn from my life, I find that stuff [her relationship with Katherine] really private."

The star had no problem gushing about her own experience as a mom.

"Right now I’m surprised at how much I enjoy being a mom... I did not think I had a big maternal instinct. I’m very impatient, and having a baby requires an amount of patience that I was worried about," she admitted. "But they don’t tell you that the thing will look so much like you, and do things that are so sweet and adorable, that you’ll naturally not have the same impatience that you would have with a stranger or someone who works for you."

See more on Kaling in the video below.